CHIP Mutation Screening Crucial for CAR T Risk Counseling and Treatment Selection

Screening for clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) mutations before administering CAR T-cell therapy is crucial for lymphoma patients. Speaking at the 2026 Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting, Dr. Jasmine Zain emphasized baseline profiling to manage the rare risk of secondary T-cell malignancies tied to lentiviral vector integration.

Genomic Profiling and the Mechanics of Secondary Risk

As chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy continues to expand its role in lymphoma treatment, hematologists face rising regulatory and safety imperatives. At the 2026 Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting, Dr. Jasmine Zain, an attending physician in the Lymphoma Division at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, detailed why pre-infusion genomic screening must evaluate patients for clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP). Specifically, testing for baseline mutations in genes such as TET2 and DNMT3A provides vital prognostic insight.

This clinical push arrives in the wake of heightened oversight from regulatory bodies. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandated a boxed warning across all CAR T products regarding the risk of secondary T-cell malignancies. While the absolute incidence of these therapy-related complications remains statistically low at less than 1%, the clinical severity of these events demands early risk mitigation strategies. Zain outlined the biological mechanism driving this concern: the lentiviral vector utilized to engineer CAR T cells can integrate into a hematopoietic stem cell that already harbors a pre-existing CHIP mutation.

When those modified cells subsequently expand in response to antigenic stimulation, they retain the original mutation. This cellular environment creates increased susceptibility to a secondary oncogenic hit. According to Zain, “It is possible that the CAR vector may get inserted into one of these cells that already carries the CHIP mutation, and when these CAR T cells expand in response to antigenic stimulation, they will expand with that mutation. A secondary event could then lead to a secondary malignancy.”

Parallels in Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation

This mechanistic rationale is not entirely foreign to clinical oncology. Oncologists managing autologous stem cell transplants have monitored patients for CHIP mutations, which are known to elevate the risk of developing therapy-related myeloid neoplasms due to genotoxic stress from high-dose conditioning chemotherapy. Introducing routine CHIP screening before CAR T-cell infusion bridges an established transplant safety protocol into cellular immunotherapy.

Identifying these mutations allows physicians to engage in comprehensive pre-infusion risk counseling. If high-risk mutations are detected, clinical teams can weigh alternative therapeutic avenues, such as non-CAR T regimens or CAR T products with a non-integrating vector (though none are yet approved). For individuals who must proceed with standard CAR T therapy despite harboring a CHIP mutation, detailed informed consent becomes a mandatory pillar of patient care. Zain noted that while the overall risk remains small, transparent communication ensures patients understand the biological stakes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

CHIP Mutations: Pre-existing genetic changes in blood-forming stem cells (such as TET2 and DNMT3A) that can occasionally predispose patients to secondary blood cancers.

Pre-existing genetic changes in blood-forming stem cells (such as TET2 and DNMT3A) that can occasionally predispose patients to secondary blood cancers. Lentiviral Integration: The biological method used to engineer CAR T cells, which carries a risk of interacting with pre-existing stem cell mutations during rapid cell expansion.

The biological method used to engineer CAR T cells, which carries a risk of interacting with pre-existing stem cell mutations during rapid cell expansion. Clinical Strategy: Pre-infusion genetic screening enables oncologists to identify high-risk patients early, tailor informed consent, and consider alternative treatment pathways when necessary.

Navigating TP53 Alterations and Aggressive Disease Biology

Beyond canonical CHIP mutations, clinical evaluations must account for distinct genetic anomalies like TP53 alterations. Unlike standard CHIP mutations, TP53 mutations signal an intrinsically aggressive disease biology and an elevated baseline risk of second malignancies. However, clinical experts caution against grouping TP53 mutations into the exact same risk category as standard CHIP clones.

As Zain highlighted during her presentation, patients bearing TP53 alterations present complex treatment challenges from the outset. Because these mutations independently predispose them to other malignancies, their presence requires tailored therapeutic decision-making. Below is a comparative overview of these genetic considerations in lymphoma management:

Genetic Marker Primary Association Clinical Implication TET2 / DNMT3A (CHIP) Clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential Potential vector interaction during CAR T expansion; risk of secondary T-cell malignancies TP53 Mutations Aggressive disease biology Higher baseline risk of second malignancies and treatment difficulty independent of therapy type

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients scheduled for or considering CAR T-cell therapy should undergo comprehensive hematologic evaluations, including somatic mutation testing where indicated by institutional guidelines. Individuals with a known history of secondary hematologic disorders, extensive prior exposure to genotoxic chemotherapy, or high-vulnerability genetic profiles must discuss these findings with their hematologist-oncologist.