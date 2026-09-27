Colombia sends Geovany Andres Rojas to US on drug and terrorism charges

Colombia has flown drug trafficking suspect and rebel leader Geovany Andres Rojas to California, placing him directly into the custody of U.S. federal agents.

From Peace Negotiator to Federal Custody

Geovany Andres Rojas, widely known by the alias “the spider,” faces severe drug trafficking and terrorism charges in the United States. For years, Rojas operated as a prominent spokesman and leader for Comandos de la Frontera. The rebel group is known for trafficking cocaine in Putumayo, a Colombian province sharing borders with Ecuador and Peru.

Rojas managed to evade U.S. prosecution for months due to political intervention. Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro designated Rojas as a peace negotiator, shielding him from extradition as part of broader negotiations with insurgent factions. Colombian authorities initially arrested Rojas in Bogota in February 2025, and the nation’s Supreme Court greenlit his transfer to American custody that October. Petro ultimately suspended the order, insisting that Rojas’s presence at the negotiating table remained indispensable.

A Hardline Shift Under President de la Espriella

That protective shield vanished following the June election of conservative President Abelardo de la Espriella. Moving quickly to dismantle the previous administration’s concessions, de la Espriella officially lifted the ban on Rojas’s extradition and personally supervised the prisoner transfer on Friday.

“You don’t build peace by protecting narco-terrorists like this bandit,” de la Espriella declared, calling directly on American authorities to ensure that Rojas faces full accountability without immunity deals. De la Espriella’s administration has aggressively pivoted toward an iron-fist security strategy. The government recently took the step of militarizing a northern Colombian city after a local drug gang attempted to enforce a three-day curfew. This uncompromising stance earned the conservative leader an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump during his campaign.

The Post-FARC Power Vacuum in Rural Colombia

The rise of groups like Comandos de la Frontera traces back to the security conditions left in the wake of peace accords. More than 14,000 fighters laid down their weapons following the 2016 peace deal between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, commonly known as the FARC. That agreement ended five decades of guerrilla warfare.

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However, the demobilization created a power vacuum in remote rural regions where state presence remains thin. Rival factions have rushed to seize abandoned territories, fighting over cocaine routes, illegal mining operations, and extortion networks. Comandos de la Frontera emerged in 2017 under the partial leadership of former FARC dissidents who rejected the 2016 accord. The faction previously forged an alliance with Segunda Marquetalia—an organization founded in 2019 by former FARC commander Luciano Marin. That partnership collapsed two years ago, forcing Comandos de la Frontera to pursue independent talks with the Colombian state before the recent political upheaval slammed the door on negotiations.

The Road Ahead for Bilateral Security

With Rojas now facing American federal prosecutors in California, the extradition signals a new era of cross-border cooperation between Bogota and Washington. President de la Espriella has made it clear that combating transnational cartels takes precedence over government-sanctioned dialogue with armed rebel leaders. What are your thoughts on this major policy shift? Let us know in the comments below.