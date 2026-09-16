Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City: US Open Cup Semifinal Preview and How to Watch

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City and Colorado vs. St. Louis in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

Antoine Griezmann and Orlando City SC travel to face the Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final on the line. According to Yahoo Sports, the winner of this clash will host the October 21 final against either the Colorado Rapids or a red-hot St. Louis CITY SC side meeting later the same evening.

The Stakes and the Prize: Chasing Silverware and Continental Qualification

Beyond the prestige of the tournament, the stakes for these 2026 U.S. Open Cup semifinals carry massive sporting implications. According to MLSsoccer staff reporting via Yahoo Sports, the ultimate tournament champion earns a 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, alongside official prize money and the tournament silverware.

For the Columbus Crew, this run represents a chance to lift their first Open Cup title since 2002. Meanwhile, Orlando City enters as the 2022 U.S. Open Cup champions, hunting for another piece of club history under the lights in Ohio.

Columbus Looks for a Trophy under Interim Leadership

The Columbus Crew entering this semifinal look fundamentally different from the side that kicked off their Open Cup campaign back in April. According to Yahoo Sports, the club is now led by interim head coach Laurent Courtois. The Crew bolstered their roster over the summer with Designated Player signings, adding Brais Méndez from LaLiga’s Real Sociedad and Santiago Rodríguez from Brazilian Série A’s Botafogo.

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With those reinforcements anchoring the attack, Columbus navigated early rounds with a 3-0 win at the Richmond Kickers in the Round of 32 and a 4-1 victory against One Knoxville SC in the Round of 16.

Griezmann’s Firepower Propels Orlando City

Orlando City arrives at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field riding a wave of formidable momentum. According to Yahoo Sports, the Lions are unbeaten in five matches (4W-0L-1D) and surging into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture. Much of that resurgence stems from summer arrival Antoine Griezmann. The 2018 FIFA World Cup champion, who joined Orlando following a celebrated career with LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid, has tallied 7 goals and 2 assists in his last six matches.

Coupled with a breakout year from homegrown forward Justin Ellis, Orlando stands on the doorstep of a final, though they must first bypass a resilient Columbus side on the road.

What Comes Next

While Columbus and Orlando battle in Ohio, the semifinal features the Colorado Rapids squaring off against St. Louis CITY SC. According to Yahoo Sports, St. Louis enters the fixture in red-hot form. The victor of that late-evening contest will meet the winner of the Crew or Lions match for the grand final on October 21.