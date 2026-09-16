Top Democrat Blocks Trump Administration Proposed $2.8 Billion Arms Sale To Israel

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks Refuses to Support $2.8 Billion Arms Transfer to Israel Over International Law Concerns

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced on Wednesday that he will not support the proposed transfer of 40,000 heavy-payload munitions to Israel. The $2.8 billion package includes 20,000 MK-84s and 20,000 BLU-117s, marking one of the largest munitions transfers in years amid the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The informal congressional review process allows committee leaders to weigh in on major military sales before they are finalized.

The Scope of the Multi-Billion Dollar Munitions Package

The proposed arms sale, first brought to light by The Washington Post and confirmed by Reuters, centers on tens of thousands of 2,000-pound, highly destructive munitions. The inclusion of 20,000 MK-84 general-purpose bombs and 20,000 BLU-117 warheads places the transaction among the most substantial military packages under consideration since regional hostilities intensified.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has previously bypassed traditional congressional oversight to expedite weapons transfers to the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These actions reflect close diplomatic and military alignment, particularly following the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran have widened the theater of conflict, drawing intense international scrutiny toward the flow of heavy conventional armaments.

Legislative Objections and Human Rights Scrutiny

In his formal statement regarding the transfer, Meeks acknowledged a foundational commitment to Israeli national security while drawing a sharp line at the specific class of ordnance involved. “The Trump administration’s proposed sale of 40,000 2,000-pound bombs, some of the most destructive munitions in our arsenal, raises grave, unresolved concerns about how these munitions could be used in densely populated areas of Gaza and Lebanon,” Meeks stated.

Human rights experts and international monitors have repeatedly scrutinized the deployment of 2,000-pound bombs in urban environments. According to local health authorities, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. A United Nations inquiry previously characterized the scale and nature of the destruction as constituting genocide, an allegation that the Israeli government categorically rejects.

Shifting Domestic Public Opinion and Geopolitical Ramifications

Polling data from Quinnipiac University demonstrates a marked shift in voter perspectives since the onset of the conflict in 2023. A June survey indicated that 48 percent of all registered voters—and 66 percent of self-identified Democrats—believe the United States maintains an overly supportive posture toward Israel, a significant jump from 16 percent and 20 percent, respectively, when the same question was initially tracked in 2017.

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With regional kinetic operations involving Israel, Lebanon, and Iran continuing to displace millions, the debate over accountability and the application of international law in U.S. arms transfers remains a central fault line in Washington.