Tuéjar Wildfire Stabilized After Burning 835 Hectares in Valencia Biosphere Reserve

The destructive wildfire in Tuéjar, Valencia, has finally been stabilized after scorching 835 hectares within the Alto Turia Biosphere Reserve, according to regional emergency authorities. Timely weather shifts and heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon provided the critical breakthrough needed for firefighters to halt the blaze’s aggressive advance.

Weather Shifts and Heavy Rains Break the Advance in Tuéjar

Emergency response teams battled the intense fire across difficult terrain in the interior of Valencia province. According to the regional government, shifting weather conditions and sudden, intense downpours on Wednesday afternoon changed the tide of the operation. Conseller of Emergencies Juan Carlos Valderrama confirmed that the precipitation delivered the necessary safety margins to officially downgrade the emergency status.

The Generalitat Valenciana’s Emergency Coordination Center scaled back the emergency from Level 2 down to Level 1. With the immediate threat receding, authorities began the process of downsizing the massive deployment. The Military Emergency Unit (UME), which had been mobilized to defend vulnerable sectors, was officially demobilized following the containment milestone.

Human Toll and Logistical Challenges in the Alto Turia Biosphere Reserve

The human cost of the disaster includes two forestry firefighters who sustained injuries during the suppression efforts. One professional suffered mild burns and was transported to Hospital La Fe in Valencia, while another sustained minor contusions after their water tanker overturned, leading to a brief admission at Llíria Hospital. Both personnel have been recovering favorably.

Access issues compounded the danger for ground crews, forcing tactical operations to lean heavily on aerial support. Over 450 personnel and 20 aerial units coordinated containment lines to prevent the fire from leaping from the southwest to the west of the Benagéber reservoir. Inspector jefe Jorge Gil of the Valencia Firefighters Consortium noted that while hot spots remain, perimeter security around the reservoir zone is holding firm.

Arson Investigations and Displaced Residents Return Home

Investigators from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) have ruled out natural causes for the blaze. According to Delegate of the Government in the Valencian Community Pilar Bernabé, preliminary findings point toward human negligence or intentional ignition, setting off inquiries into the origin point on an agricultural parcel.

As cooling measures continue, displaced residents have begun returning to normalcy. Twenty-five evacuees from the local campsite, the Benagéber colony, and the hamlet of Fuente Cabera received clearance to return to their homes. Meanwhile, regional infrastructure continues to feel the pinch, with the CV-390 highway remaining closed between kilometers 2 and 16 while safety assessments proceed.

The Underlying Debate Over Forest Management and Rural Depopulation

“Either we extract timber from the mountains, or this will happen again,” Tarazón declared in statements reported by Levante-EMV, criticizing the disconnect between urban policy centers and rural realities. He emphasized that these wild spaces clean urban air and supply vital water resources, yet lack the economic support required for sustainable upkeep.

Photo: abc.es

As the smoke clears over the Alto Turia reserve, the community faces an arduous recovery path. Tell us your thoughts below: how can regional authorities better balance ecological preservation with active forestry management to prevent future disasters?