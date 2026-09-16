Boox Palma 3: New Mobile E-Reader with Stylus Support and Android 16

The Boox Palma 3 is a new 6.13-inch pocket-sized e-reader featuring a monochrome E Ink screen, an aluminum frame, a fiberglass back, an octa-core Qualcomm processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage, and Android 16, retailing in Europe for 340 euros.

Hardware Evolution and Build Quality Upgrades

Boox continues to refine its mobile-format e-reader line with the introduction of the Palma 3. Unlike traditional tablets or conventional smartphones, this device is purpose-built for reading digital books, articles, and documents on an e-paper display. The hardware footprint relies on a 6.13-inch monochrome E Ink panel that utilizes the latest generation of e-paper technology.

Under the hood, the device houses an octa-core Qualcomm processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If you need to carry a massive digital library offline, the storage can be expanded further. Security and physical interaction have also seen notable improvements over older iterations. A built-in fingerprint reader handles fast biometric unlocking, while a 16-megapixel camera allows users to capture document scans on the go without reaching for a separate device.

The most visible shift, however, sits in the chassis design. Boox outfitted the Palma 3 with an aluminum frame and a fiberglass back panel. This combination lends the pocket-sized device a more premium hand-feel than earlier models.

Software Ecosystem and Stylus Integration

Running on Android 16, the Palma 3 bypasses the walled gardens typical of single-purpose reading devices. This operating system architecture grants users access to apps via Google Play, meaning you can download reading apps, productivity suites, or RSS readers directly onto the E Ink display.

For power users who prefer annotating texts by hand, Boox has introduced support for the optional Boox InkSense Plus stylus. While the pen is sold separately, pairing it with the device unlocks direct on-screen markup capabilities. You can write handwritten notes and make markings directly on the electronic paper surface, bridging the gap between passive consumption and active document editing.

Pricing and European Availability

While an official Swedish price has not been formally finalized, baseline pricing across Europe is set at 340 euros. Converted directly, this places the device at approximately 3,700 SEK.

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