SIU Ryan Bioethicist Lecture to Focus on AI in Healthcare

Dr. Sai Balasubramanian, a healthcare strategy executive and technology leader, will deliver the 2026 John and Marsha Ryan Bioethicist in Residence lecture titled “AI in Healthcare: The Abundance Paradox” on Monday, Sept. 21, at the SIU Simmons Law School. According to Pete Rosenbery, the hybrid event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Hiram H. Lesar Law Building Auditorium following a 5 p.m. reception, with online access provided via Microsoft Teams.

Decoding the Healthcare Abundance Paradox

Artificial intelligence “has the potential to unlock extraordinary benefits in healthcare, ushering in a new paradigm of abundance for knowledge, access, and discovery,” according to Dr. Sai Balasubramanian.

Bridging Law, Medicine, and Policy

SIU Simmons Law School Dean Hannah Brenner Johnson emphasized the timely nature of the upcoming lecture, noting that few issues will shape the future of healthcare like AI, and few people are as well-positioned to guide that conversation as Dr. Balasubramanian. Balasubramanian brings a unique dual perspective to this challenge, having earned both his law degree in 2017 and his M.D. in 2021 from SIU through its M.D./J.D. dual degree program.

Dean Hannah Brenner Johnson said that since its inception, the program has brought some of the leading thinkers at the nexus of law, health, and ethics to the community, and that Dr. Balasubramanian’s focus on AI and healthcare promises to do the same.

“I am incredibly excited to be returning to SIU Law. It was a fundamental pillar in shaping my foundation and where I had the privilege of learning from and connecting with incredible mentors, thinkers, and professionals.”

Balasubramanian works at the intersection of healthcare, AI digital innovation and policy. In addition to his executive background, he is a regular contributor to Forbes, where he has authored more than 400 articles reaching over 3 million readers.

The Operational Imperative for Responsible AI Governance

Balasubramanian primarily focuses on “responsible AI governance and building systems that can enable better access to care and improved outcomes, while strengthening the humanism that is a key aspect of healthcare.” He emphasized that AI is no longer a technology on the horizon but is already embedded throughout every aspect of society, meaning the question is not whether it should be embraced, but rather, how to do so thoughtfully while maintaining human judgement and guardrails.

According to Balasubramanian, there is a tremendous need for professionals who can bridge these disciplines and translate clinical realities into effective strategies, policies, and systems that shape how healthcare is delivered.

Event Logistics and Accessibility

Marking the 19th bioethicist-in-residence lecture in the history of the law school, the Sept. 21 event is free and open to the public, though pre-registration is encouraged. Remote attendees can access the hybrid presentation via Microsoft Teams.