Rafael de Cárdenas Designs Bold Maximalist Retreat in Upstate New York

Architect Rafael de Cárdenas has completed a dramatic, maximalist renovation of an idyllic country home situated on a sprawling 400-hectare property in upstate New York. Designed for homeowner Francesca Bodini, the residence rejects conventional rustic aesthetics in favor of vibrant color palettes, theatrical spatial configurations, and bespoke furnishings.

Shattering Conventional Rural Aesthetics in Upstate New York

This property, spanning a massive 400-hectare landscape, breaks violently away from that tradition.

Here is why that matters for modern residential design. Too often, rural retreats are treated as stylistic safe havens where urbanites retreat from bold choices. De Cárdenas and Bodini prove that high-octane maximalism can thrive outside metropolitan boundaries just as easily as it does in a Manhattan penthouse.

Inside the Tented Cocoon and Theatrical Living Spaces

Every corner of the residence tells a distinct visual story. Large, uninhibited windows allow natural light to flood deep into the interior, illuminating unorthodox material combinations that bounce against the surrounding greenery. But the crown jewel of the interior layout remains its private quarters.

Among the home’s most talked-about elements is a remarkably immersive sleeping chamber featuring a completely tented, fabric-draped ceiling. This clever design choice softens the room’s proportions, creating an intimate, cocoon-like shelter. Capping off this whimsical space is a striking chandelier that adds an extra layer of dramatic theatricality to the private domain.

Lighting here functions far beyond mere utility. De Cárdenas treats illumination as a central sculptural component of the overarching design narrative, proving that private rooms can double as immersive art installations.

Core Design Pillars of the Bodini Retreat

To understand how this upstate sanctuary achieves its unique visual harmony, we can break down its structural interior strategies into clear, repeatable concepts. The project relies on three distinct pillars:

Design Pillar Implementation Strategy Architectural Impact Bold Color Palettes Replacing muted tones with daring, saturated hues Energizes living areas and commands spatial attention Textural Layering Colliding heavy fabrics, raw metals, and diverse woods Creates deep tactile resonance across every room Contextual Contrast Pairing high-octane maximalism with vast, serene nature Highlights the dichotomy between indoor drama and outdoor calm

But there is a delicate balance at play. Pulling off this level of fearless maximalism requires an obsessive eye for scale, proportion, and color harmony. Without that discipline, a bold concept quickly devolves into visual chaos. Here, the expansive natural backdrop anchors the explosive interior choices, giving the eye a place to rest.

Global Resonance of Regional Countryside Architecture

Ultimately, this upstate New York sanctuary stands as a living personal art piece. It challenges creators across continents to rethink how regional environments influence interior choices—and proves that true style knows no geographical boundaries.

Photo: e-a-a.com