Over 2,500 square kilometres affected by Etosha wildfires

Wildfires burning across Etosha National Park have scorched approximately 2,587 square kilometres of land since breaking out last week. Strong winds caused blazes previously under control to flare up near Halali and spread toward the park’s south-eastern boundary, according to the Ministry of Environment.

Flaring Flames Threaten Halali and Park Boundaries

Preliminary assessments reveal that roughly 2,587 square kilometres of land have been affected by recent wildfires in Etosha National Park. The blazes initially ignited last Wednesday, striking the Halali, Kamaseb, and Tsam areas.

By Monday morning, ministry officials announced that three of those fires had been successfully extinguished while one remained active. However, conditions deteriorated rapidly as strong winds changed the landscape of the firefighting effort.

Strong Winds Drive Wildfire Flare-Ups

The ministry disclosed that the fires have flared up again due to strong winds. Ministry staff, NDF and community members continue to battle wildfire flare-ups in Etosha National Park, the ministry stated, noting that strong winds caused the fires previously under control on Monday morning to spread around the Halali area toward the south-eastern boundary of the park.

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Teams composed of ministry personnel, members of the NDF, and local community members remain on the front lines, fighting to contain the shifting blazes as unpredictable wind speeds complicate containment strategies.

Management Challenges and Ongoing Risks

Despite the renewed spread, Etosha Deputy Director Naambo Iipinge indicated that the active fires remain relatively small and manageable. Even so, unpredictable wind speeds mean these blazes continue to pose a risk to both the park and surrounding areas.

Assessment Plans Await Full Extinguishment

The Ministry of Environment announced that the wildfires have not yet been fully extinguished. A comprehensive assessment detailing the exact total of destroyed land and the overall impact on local wildlife will be released only after all active fires in the area are completely put out.