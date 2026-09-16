Wellington to Host First-Ever Race of Champions in New Zealand for 2027

Wellington’s Hnry Stadium will transform into a purpose-built tarmac circuit to host the Race Of Champions (ROC) on 9–10 January 2027, marking the global motorsport spectacle’s first-ever event in New Zealand. Backed by the New Zealand Government’s one-off Events Attraction Package and delivered in partnership with WellingtonNZ, the head-to-head competition will feature identical vehicles to isolate pure driver skill.
Fantasy & Market Impact
Global Motorsport Royalty Descends on the Capital
The announcement places New Zealand firmly on the map for international motorsport entertainment. According to official event disclosures from Race Of Champions, the January showdown brings elite competitors directly into a parallel stadium configuration.
Confirmed names for the initial lineup include four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel, 10-time F1 race winner Valtteri Bottas, 2025 Supercars Champion Chaz Mostert, and New Zealand rally star Hayden Paddon. Organizers plan to unveil additional international and domestic superstars in the lead-up to the event, setting up a bracket where vehicle setup is neutralized.
The format relies strictly on identical competition cars. By stripping away engineering advantages, the event tests raw driver reflexes, car control, and adaptability across changing disciplines. Past iterations of ROC have seen legends like Michael Schumacher, Sébastien Loeb, Lando Norris, and Valentino Rossi test their mettle in the stadium arena.
Strategic Partnership and Government Backing
Securing the event required a coordinated effort across tourism and regional development boards. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston emphasized the economic and cultural drawcard of the fixture, noting that the one-off event reinforces Wellington’s reputation for hosting major international spectacles during the peak summer window.
WellingtonNZ has partnered directly with Hnry Stadium and the event to anchor the event as a centerpiece of the region’s summer calendar. Rachael Carroll, TEG Sport, highlighted the unique fan proximity offered by stadium-style tarmac layouts, telling stakeholders that the live setup brings fans directly into the action.
Meanwhile, venue executives view the transformation as a moment for Hnry Stadium’s multi-purpose capabilities. Stripping back the traditional turf to lay down a full temporary tarmac race circuit proves the venue’s operational flexibility on an international scale.
Event Profile and Historical Context
|Event Detail
|Specification
|Event Name
|Race Of Champions (ROC) New Zealand
|Dates
|9–10 January 2027
|Venue
|Hnry Stadium, Wellington
|Confirmed Drivers
|Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Chaz Mostert, Hayden Paddon
|Supporting Agencies
|New Zealand Government (MBIE), WellingtonNZ, TEG Sport
For local heroes like Hayden Paddon, the event represents a convergence. Paddon noted that New Zealand is currently experiencing a golden age across multiple motorsport disciplines, making a home soil appearance alongside global single-seater icons a landmark achievement.
Sebastian Vettel, a multiple-time ROC Champion of Champions and Nations Cup winner, shared his enthusiasm for returning to the country following an exploratory visit prior to ROC Sydney, prompting organizers to bring the concept across the Tasman. As ticket windows approach and additional driver announcements loom, Wellington’s summer schedule is set for an influx of global motorsport attention.