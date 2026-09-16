Wellington to Host First-Ever Race of Champions in New Zealand for 2027

Wellington’s Hnry Stadium will transform into a purpose-built tarmac circuit to host the Race Of Champions (ROC) on 9–10 January 2027, marking the global motorsport spectacle’s first-ever event in New Zealand. Backed by the New Zealand Government’s one-off Events Attraction Package and delivered in partnership with WellingtonNZ, the head-to-head competition will feature identical vehicles to isolate pure driver skill.

Global Motorsport Royalty Descends on the Capital

The announcement places New Zealand firmly on the map for international motorsport entertainment. According to official event disclosures from Race Of Champions, the January showdown brings elite competitors directly into a parallel stadium configuration.

Confirmed names for the initial lineup include four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel, 10-time F1 race winner Valtteri Bottas, 2025 Supercars Champion Chaz Mostert, and New Zealand rally star Hayden Paddon. Organizers plan to unveil additional international and domestic superstars in the lead-up to the event, setting up a bracket where vehicle setup is neutralized.

The format relies strictly on identical competition cars. By stripping away engineering advantages, the event tests raw driver reflexes, car control, and adaptability across changing disciplines. Past iterations of ROC have seen legends like Michael Schumacher, Sébastien Loeb, Lando Norris, and Valentino Rossi test their mettle in the stadium arena.