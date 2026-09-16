Korean Nuclear Stocks Slide Amid US Investment Negotiation Delays

South Korean nuclear energy and construction equities retreated on September 16, 2026, as Seoul postponed a crucial parliamentary briefing regarding a massive $3500억달러 investment package in the United States. Negotiating friction over Alaska LNG development and Westinghouse Electric Company equity stakes triggered widespread selling across key sector names including Korea Electric Power Corporation (KRX: 015760) and Hyundai Engineering & Construction (KRX: 000720).

The Bottom Line Valuation Friction: Seoul is pushing for a 15% equity stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, while American counterparts are reportedly limiting proposals to a 5% to 10% band. Market Reaction: High-flying supply chain names saw immediate profit-taking, with Hanjoen Technics dropping 5.84% following a 40% monthly surge.

Parliamentary Pushback Halts Momentum in Nuclear Supply Chains

Momentum driving South Korea’s nuclear export ecosystem hit a sudden wall on the floor of the Korea Exchange.

The briefing was originally meant to lay bare the foundational framework for the first wave of projects under a broader bilateral investment agreement. But the delay throws a wrench into plans for an upcoming bilateral memorandum of understanding and project unveiling originally penciled in for September 18. Here is the math: when sovereign timelines slip, institutional capital reprices regulatory risk immediately.

The market impact was swift and broad across the capital goods sector. Korea Electric Power Corporation (KRX: 015760)—widely known as KEPCO—closed down 1.59% at 3만850원에 on the main board. Subsidiaries and value-chain partners that enjoyed speculative upside over the prior month took heavier hits. KEPCO Plant Service & Nuclear Co. (KRX: 051600)—trading as Hanjeon KPS—slid 1.68%.

Meanwhile, Hanjoen Technics plummeted 5.84% after posting a 40% gain over the trailing thirty days. Heavy construction counters tied to the consortium also faced liquidation. Doosan Enerbility (KRX: 034020) fell 2.78%, while Hyundai Engineering & Construction (KRX: 000720) dropped 3.59%. Mid-tier builders like DL E&C (KRX: 375500) and Daewoo Engineering & Construction (KRX: 047040) declined 2.35% and 2.93%, respectively.

Diverging Stakes Over Westinghouse and Alaska LNG

Market analysts point to two distinct friction points causing the diplomatic and corporate friction. First, negotiations over participation in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) development project remain deadlocked over risk-sharing and capital outlays.

Second, equity carve-outs for Westinghouse Electric Company are facing structural pushback. South Korean negotiators entered talks aiming to secure roughly a 15% ownership stake in the American nuclear vendor. However, United States stakeholders have signaled a preference to cap foreign equity participation at 5% to 10%. But the balance sheet implications of these ownership limits alter the long-term export margins for Korean reactor builders.

Company Name Ticker Daily Return (%) Recent Context Korea Electric Power Corporation KRX: 015760 -1.59% Core utility anchoring state-backed consortium Hanjoen Technics KRX: 052690 -5.84% Pulled back after 40% monthly run-up Hyundai Engineering & Construction KRX: 000720 -3.59% Weighed down by delayed Texas and US project timelines Doosan Enerbility KRX: 034020 -2.78% Primary nuclear EPC provider facing deal friction Hanjeon KPS KRX: 051600 -1.68% Operation and maintenance provider tracking parent utility

Navigating the Q3 Policy Bottleneck

For institutional allocators, the fundamental thesis remains intact, but the execution risk has increased.

As policymakers iron out the final parameters of the Alaska LNG project and the Westinghouse share allocation, volatility across engineering and construction names will likely persist. Investors are watching for concrete language in the upcoming September 22 report to confirm whether the bilateral framework can survive these structural negotiations unscathed.