Congress Nears Passage of Bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act to Combat Wildfires

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Congress is poised to pass the Fix Our Forests Act, a sweeping bipartisan legislative package designed to expedite forest thinning projects on public and tribal lands, test emerging firefighting technology, and fortify residential properties against advancing wildfires. While traditional conservation groups warn that the bill strips away vital regulatory safeguards, proponents argue that modern wildfire crises demand active intervention rather than passive preservation. The legislation aims to streamline land management operations by reducing environmental review and litigation hurdles. Lawmakers introduced the measure as increasingly severe blazes continue to threaten ecosystems, watersheds, and residential communities across the American West and beyond. According to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., who co-introduced the Senate version of the legislation alongside fellow lawmakers, the scale and intensity of contemporary fires outpace historical norms. “Wildfires today are very different than wildfires from a generation ago,” Padilla said, adding that current blazes frequently cause irreversible ecological damage and that “the status quo is clearly not working.”

The origins of the legislative effort trace back to a chance encounter between Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego. Westerman, a former forester and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, sat next to Peters on a commercial flight and discussed threats facing giant sequoias. The two initially drafted the Save Our Sequoias Act to protect the ancient trees before recognizing an opening for broader reform. Peters noted that the initial proposal served as a gateway to tackle permit reform across forestry practices that had become severely congested.

### Bipartisan Support and Environmental Schism

The resulting bill has united Republicans and the timber industry while fracturing the traditional Democratic coalition of environmental advocates. In the House of Representatives, roughly half of the Democrats representing Western states supported the legislation, compared to about a quarter of Democrats from other regions. House Republicans voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure. Supporters from the conservation sector include organizations like the Nature Conservancy. Morgan Cashwell, North America director of legislative affairs for the organization, explained that advocacy requires balancing defensive work against unfavorable policies with efforts to promote proactive on-the-ground management. Cashwell stated that current efforts must “meet the moment in the current wildfire crisis.”

Conversely, major environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity have mounted strong opposition to the bill. Critics argue that limiting judicial review and environmental oversight will grant timber companies free rein to conduct heavy commercial logging rather than gentle forest thinning. Additional concerns have emerged from regional organizations in Southern California, where local groups worry land managers might approve inappropriate projects that harm native shrublands—ecosystems that maintain a fundamentally different ecological relationship with fire than dense timber forests. Anna Medema, deputy legislative director for forests and public lands at the Sierra Club, criticized the legislation’s potential impacts. “It’s really handing the keys to the Trump administration to be able to push forward a lot of their timber agenda,” Medema said.

### Legislative Timeline and Next Steps

The legislation has cleared the House and is currently awaiting a final vote in the Senate. Congress faces a deadline of January 3, 2027, to complete the legislative process and enact the measure.