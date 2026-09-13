Connecticut Pension Fund Hits $76 Billion After 15% Growth

According to state data, the portfolio maintains a diversified asset allocation. Global stocks represent 51% of the holdings, followed by 17% in bonds and 12% in private equity. Other allocations include 6% in real estate, 6% in private credit, and 3% in a liquidity fund yielding 4% interest, with hedge funds accounting for less than 2% of total assets.

State officials reported that the pension fund concluded its fiscal year on June 30 with $73.7 billion before continuing its ascent toward the $76 billion milestone. This performance represents a recovery from historical underfunding periods when the system was only 35% funded. State leaders now anticipate that pensions could soon approach 70% funding.

Navigating Market Concentration and Macro Volatility

Much of the market surge has been driven by a relatively small group of stocks, dubbed the Magnificent Seven, thanks to heavy investments in artificial intelligence. Governor Ned Lamont pointed out the parallels to past speculative cycles.

“I think it’s scary right now,” Lamont noted regarding current equity valuations. “You take out AI and all those enormous investments there. That represents 20 stocks, maybe 15 stocks. The rest of the market is doing okay, but not nearly as robust as the numbers might suggest. I have to factor that in; the volatility of our revenues is incredible. It’s important to ensure that if the stock market drops, we remain in a solid position. That’s part of why our $4.5 billion rainy day fund is crucial.”

Photo: totalnews.com

When pressed about whether he believes there’s an AI bubble forming, Lamont responded, “It reminds me a little bit of the internet bubble from 25 years ago. But I’m a guy that is trying to manage the Connecticut state budget now, so I’m going to stay within my lane.”

State Senator Ryan Fazio has voiced support for Russell’s strategy of increasing Connecticut’s investment in U.S. equities, which had been lacking previously. At the same time, discussions continue among lawmakers regarding fiduciary governance and the distribution of investment authority.