Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets After Malik Nabers Injury

Nabers had accumulated 251 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions prior to Week 4, leaving a massive production void in fantasy lineups.

Wan’Dale Robinson Steps Into the Giants’ Primary Target Role

Robinson has already put up 223 receiving yards across his first three games, ranking 16th in the league. For managers who missed out after his breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys—where he notched 142 yards and a touchdown—he serves as an immediate plug-and-play option in eight- or 10-man formats.

Tory Horton Emerges in Seattle and Special Teams

Seattle Seahawks rookie wideout Tory Horton continues to carve out a prominent role. After securing his first career touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, Horton delivered an 18.2 PPR fantasy point performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 by catching a touchdown pass and returning a punt for a score. His dual-threat capability on offense and special teams makes him a high-upside waiver addition.

Tre Tucker Delivers Explosive Week 3 Output

For managers in smaller leagues, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker represents a viable target following a massive outing against the Washington Commanders. This builds on his earlier Week 1 production of two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, establishing his growing reliability within the Raiders passing attack.

Parker Washington and Tyquan Thornton as Deep League Options

Deeper formats offer alternative routes to replace injured production. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyquan Thornton has strung together solid back-to-back outings, recording 59 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia in Week 2 followed by five receptions for 71 yards and a score against the Giants in Week 3 as his rapport with Patrick Mahomes expands.