Liza Tarbuck Returns to TV to Host Celebrity Pottery Throw Down

Liza Tarbuck, beloved former BBC Radio 2 host and British broadcaster, is returning to television screens to present Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Pottery Throw Down. Following her departure from her 14-year Saturday evening radio slot, Tarbuck is trading her playlist for a potter’s wheel to oversee six famous contestants.

The Bottom Line:

Liza Tarbuck has joined the ranks of high-profile presenters leaving BBC Radio 2, following an emotional exit from her 14-year Saturday evening show earlier this year.

Her former radio programme drew an audience of 2 million listeners and famously received up to 50 messages per minute.

Tarbuck is now swapping the airwaves for Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Pottery Throw Down, guiding six celebrities through ceramic challenges.

The Aftermath of a Radio Departure

Earlier this year, the British media landscape felt a distinct tremor when Liza Tarbuck announced her exit from BBC Radio 2. Listener reactions spanned from sheer disbelief to hyperbolic grief, with some fans jokingly arguing the departure warranted a parliamentary debate. For 14 years, her Saturday evening programme had functioned less like a standard broadcast and more like a weekly sanctuary.

I miss the texts and emails. For two hours every weekend, we were a proper gang.”

The numbers behind that departure underline just how fiercely loyal her audience was. Tarbuck’s freewheeling mix of eclectic music—spanning up to nine decades in a single broadcast—consistently pulled in roughly 2 million listeners. More impressively, the show routinely generated a staggering 50 messages per minute from its devoted community, cementing it as one of the most interactive slots on British radio.

Trading Playlists for Kilns on Channel 4

Here is the kicker: instead of retreating into quiet retirement, Tarbuck is diving straight back into the television spotlight. She is stepping in to present Channel 4’s upcoming run of The Great Celebrity Pottery Throw Down. The contest brings together six well-known personalities to test their mettle, and fingers, at the potter’s wheel.

For a broadcaster whose comedic timing and sharp wit defined weekend evenings, the Channel 4 ceramic competition offers a natural playground. It combines gentle television stakes with the chaotic energy of famous novices trying to center clay without destroying their dignity.

Broadcaster / Show Tenure / Scale Audience Impact BBC Radio 2 (Saturday Evening) 14 Years 2 million listeners, 50 messages per minute The Great Celebrity Pottery Throw Down New Series (Channel 4) 6 celebrity contestants

The Evolution of Celebrity Reality TV Casting

Fans mourning the loss of her Radio 2 banter now have a built-in reason to tune into Channel 4’s schedules. But the real charm lies in Tarbuck herself, who approaches this new professional chapter with her trademark irreverence.

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“I love a bit of mischief!” Tarbuck noted of her return to television. As she trades the control room microphone for a heavily splattered apron, viewers can expect plenty of warmth, sharp observation, and glorious mud.

What do you think of Tarbuck’s move from radio to reality TV pottery? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.