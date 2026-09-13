Can US Midterm Results Stop Trump's Canada Tariffs?

As Canada and the United States remain entrenched in a stubborn trade war, Democratic politicians are looking past current stalemates toward the upcoming U.S. midterm elections in November. According to key lawmakers, a strong showing for the party could disrupt the White House’s trade agenda and force a reconsideration of duties on close allies.

The Democratic Gamble on Midterm Pressure

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego argued during a recent television interview that shifting political winds in Washington will send a clear signal to the executive branch. “I think it’ll send a message to the White House and to other Republicans that this type of tariff, especially with close friends, is just not something that Americans want,” Gallego told host Rosemary Barton on Rosemary Barton Live.

Characterizing the levies strictly as a consumer burden, Gallego added, “This is just a tax, right? We are adding a tax on a lot of goods that are coming from Canada that are unnecessary.” Currently, Republicans control both the White House and Congress, granting U.S. President Donald Trump wide latitude to pursue his tariff platform despite quiet concerns among some lawmakers regarding re-election vulnerabilities.

Legislative Hurdles and the Reach of Section 338

Maine Gov. Janet Mills echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that a Democratic sweep of both congressional chambers would “throw a wrench in the works” by allowing Congress to reclaim power over taxation and tariffs. Yet, dismantling current trade barriers involves navigating complex legal architectures.

Trump implemented his latest round of tariffs utilizing Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, also known as the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act. This statute grants the president authority to impose duties if a foreign nation discriminates against U.S. commerce relative to other trading partners. Unlike prior measures such as the Section 122 tariffs, Section 338 lacks traditional checks and balances, prompting some members of Congress to introduce a bill last month aimed at repealing the provision entirely.

Manufacturing Pressures and Economic Reality

Economic indicators suggest that the administration’s industrial goals are colliding with practical supply chain constraints. Gallego expressed acute concern for Arizona’s aerospace manufacturing sector, which depends heavily on Canadian steel and aluminum currently subject to Trump’s tariffs.

A recent TD Bank report released last month highlights that while the U.S. has experienced a slight manufacturing rebound, “elevated energy costs, tariff-related input pressures, and tighter financial conditions are likely to limit the breadth and durability of the expansion.” The report cautions that evidence does not yet point to an economy-wide industrial resurgence.

Escalating Tensions and Upcoming Deadlines

Amid the political posturing, the immediate timeline remains aggressive. Trump is slated to ban imports of Canadian alcohol, motorcycles, and other designated products beginning September 29, alongside plans for new 50 per cent duties on additional goods.

Furthermore, the administration directed the General Services Administration (GSA)—the independent agency overseeing federal procurement—to strip Canadian-origin items from its multiple award schedules. While this preferential purchase program involves roughly $50 billion US annually, government data indicates that only 58 Canadian companies secured contracts through the framework during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

Despite these escalating measures, Mills noted that growing public frustration over economic pressures could eventually compel the White House to change course or seek a negotiated settlement. As the November midterms draw closer, the intersection of domestic American politics and cross-border trade policy remains one of the most volatile variables in North American economics.