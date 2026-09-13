First CRL trains run under Auckland as small fire disrupts services

Auckland’s $5.5 billion City Rail Link carried its first fare-paying passengers before dawn on Sunday, opening new underground stations and dramatically transforming the city’s transport network before a small electrical fire temporarily disrupted services.

Inaugural Services Launch After Years of Construction and Budget Blowouts

After years of construction, disruption, and anticipation, Auckland’s long-awaited City Rail Link finally welcomed the public. Rail enthusiasts and commuters packed the historic first service, which departed Ōtāhuhu station at 4.57am to a packed carriage and applause as underground rail reached the city centre for the first time.

The project’s budget grew from about $2.9 billion in its early stages to $5.5 billion, with Covid-19 disruptions pushing its original 2024 completion date back two years. The completed link routes trains through two brand-new underground stations, Te Waihorotiu and Karanga-a-Hape, and a rebuilt Maungawhau before they continue out the other side of the city centre instead of terminating at the renamed Waitematā Station, formerly known as Britomart.

“I got here at about 3.40 this morning. I woke up at 2 o’clock in the morning.” First-in-line rail enthusiast, via 1News

As the inaugural train entered the tunnel beneath the city, passengers broke into chants of tunnel, tunnel, tunnel! , erupting in cheers as it pulled into Te Waihorotiu station. Auckland Transport reported that nearly 40,000 people had used the brand-new stations by 3pm on opening day.

Electrical Fire at Waitematā Station Triggers Evacuations and Delays

The celebration hit a snag shortly after opening when an electrical fire started in a lighting cable above a platform at Waitematā Station. Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews responded around 5.50am, quickly extinguishing the blaze within an hour.

Photo: rnz.co.nz

Waitematā and Te Waihorotiu stations were evacuated during the incident, while Karanga-a-Hape stations were also evacuated as a precaution under standard safety procedures when trains cannot run through the CRL tunnels. Auckland Transport confirmed that the fire was entirely unrelated to any of the City Rail Link’s core systems.

“These things happen. It’s an active railway – you can’t predict these things. What we’re really impressed with is how the system responded, and it responded quickly.” Stacey van der Putten, Auckland Transport Chief Executive

While services faced morning delays and cancellations across all lines, and trains were temporarily detoured around the CRL stations, normal operations steadily recovered. Auckland Transport stated that services had mostly recovered by noon, returning to regular 15-minute frequencies on the South-City and East-West lines and 30-minute frequencies on the Onehunga-West line.

Faster Commutes and Renewed Hope for Inner-City Businesses

For daily commuters, the infrastructure upgrade delivers substantial time savings. Transport projections show that a trip from Henderson to the downtown area takes just over half an hour, cutting about 10 minutes off previous travel times. Journeys from Ellerslie to Karangahape Rd see travel times cut by 19 minutes, while a trip from Glen Innes to the Sky Tower area saves 10 minutes.

Photo: 1news

Political leaders on board the opening services emphasized the broader connectivity of the project. Transport Minister Chris Bishop noted that the launch was not merely about new stations, but about what it unlocks for the rest of the network by providing significantly shorter journey times across the city to the west, south, and east.

Photo: nzherald.co.nz

Nearby businesses that endured years of disruptive construction are banking on a revival in foot traffic. A spokesperson for record store Real Groovy, which relocated near Te Waihorotiu station in 2023 in anticipation of the transit link, called the opening epic for their foot traffic. Other retailers shared mixed sentiments; Roma Blooms owner Shobhana Ranchhodji noted that years of construction had severely depleted local trade, forcing neighbors to draw on savings accounts, but expressed relief that the dust and disruption had finally ended.

Urban Transport Advocates Call the Network Strong Value

Auckland Councillor Richard Hills, who rode the inaugural service, expressed hope that the revamped network would encourage more residents to leave their vehicles behind. He remarked that it was pretty special sitting on this train full of people, adding that public demand for further transit expansion will likely follow.

Excitement, chants as passengers ride on Auckland's first CRL train | Stuff.co.nz

Patrick Reynolds, director of the urban transport lobby Greater Auckland, shared an optimistic outlook while speaking on board the packed train, describing the infrastructure as good value for money compared to highway spending. He suggested that using the rail system will quickly become completely ordinary for everyday Aucklanders.