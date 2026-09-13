In September 2026, shifting defense economics across South America have sparked intense strategic debate in Santiago, where regional acquisitions by Peru and Argentina prompt warnings over military deterrence. Peru has advanced significant modernization packages—including plans for 24 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets—while Argentina revitalizes its armed forces following years of stagnation. According to former defense minister and current Santiago mayor Mario Desbordes in an interview with La Segunda, covered by Defensa.com, the core concern for Chile is not neighborly modernization itself, but rather Santiago’s failure to maintain a matching pace to preserve its defensive deterrence.

The Scale of Peru’s Modernization and Regional Procurement Lima’s ongoing military acquisitions represent a broad-based upgrade across land, sea, and air domains. Peru has moved forward with a multi-billion-dollar package estimated at approximately $3.500 millones de dólares to acquire 24 F-16 Block 70 aircraft, with initial financial disbursements already executed and deliveries anticipated around 2030, according to Defensa.com. Beyond tactical aviation, the Peruvian defense apparatus is integrating advanced armor and naval capabilities. As noted by Defensa.com, Peru has turned toward South Korean defense manufacturing, investing in Black Panther main battle tanks—described by Desbordes as probably the most modern tanks in the world—while also collaborating on the domestic construction of frigates and submarines.

Argentina’s Military Revival and Cross-Border Anxieties Across the Andes, the administration of Argentine President Javier Milei has embarked on a systematic reconstruction of national military capabilities following prolonged neglect under prior governments. Argentina’s fleet modernization centers around the acquisition of Danish-origin F-16 fighters, with the second batch of six aircraft scheduled for delivery in September 2026 to bring the operational inventory to 12 jets, out of a total of 24 to be completed. Additional Argentine modernization efforts highlighted by Defensa.com include the upgrading of TAM tanks to the TAM 2C A2 variant, potential procurement of Stryker armored vehicles scaling up to 240 units, and exploratory talks regarding submarine acquisitions. This buildup materialized visibly during the Kekén (Amanecer) exercise in the Patagonia region in April 2026. Described as one of the largest of the last decade, the operation involved more than 3.000 efectivos, multimodal transport logistics including railways moving tanks, and the deployment of drones and air defense systems across Chubut and Santa Cruz. However, this military revival runs parallel to diplomatic friction. Desbordes raised sharp concerns regarding Argentina’s Ley 27.557, passed in 2020, which demarcated the outer limit of the Argentine continental shelf. From Santiago’s perspective, this legislative action infringed upon the 1984 Treaty of Peace and Friendship in the southern seas, compounding geopolitical tensions in the bioceanic zone.