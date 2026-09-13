Russian Athletes Appeal to End World Athletics Ban

Russian athletes have appealed to the International Olympic Committee and the United Nations to challenge a prolonged World Athletics ban. In a joint open letter, they argue that more than four years of exclusion has devastated a generation of competitors and cost them their prime professional careers.

Athletes Issue U.N. and IOC Appeals Over Four-Year Ban

The appeal, dated September 10 and reviewed by Reuters, marks a fresh escalation in the athletes’ efforts to overturn sanctions that have kept them sidelined from global track and field events since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Addressed to the IOC Athletes’ Commission, the IOC Advisory Committee on Human Rights, and the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, the letter underscores the personal and professional toll of the ongoing blanket exclusion.

“For us, this is not an abstract legal or political issue. Athletics is our life,” the letter states. “Four years is a long time in any life. In an athlete’s life, it can be the most significant years.”

CAS Filings and the Pace of Legal Arbitration

The World Athletics Council reaffirmed its exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes on July 3, maintaining the sanctions despite shifting policies across other international sports bodies. In response, Russian Athletics filed a formal appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on July 9, followed by an additional appeal last month.

Separately, the athletes asked CAS on July 17 for permission to participate directly in the appeal proceedings, though they have yet to receive a response.

“A legal or institutional process can continue for years. An athlete’s career cannot,” the athletes wrote, pointing to the contrast between the pace of legal arbitration and the brief window of a competitive athletic prime.

Sebastian Coe Defends Sport Integrity in Budapest

While World Athletics has been contacted for comment, federation president Sebastian Coe reiterated his position ahead of the arbitration hearings. Speaking to reporters at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Coe maintained that the governing body’s stance remains unchanged.

Photo: independent.co.uk

“This isn’t about politics or passports. It’s about the integrity of competition,” Coe said, while also acknowledging the long-term goal of restoring global participation. “We want a full complement of people on a global level competing in our sport, and that has to be our overall objective. Of course, it does.”

Broad IOC Shifts Contrast With Track and Field Exclusion

The Russian competitors argue that World Athletics’ blanket ban amounts to collective punishment and places their sport out of step with the broader Olympic movement. Many other international sports federations have gradually reintroduced Russian and Belarusian competitors under neutral status.

Photo: reuters.com

The reintegration landscape shifted further when the IOC provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on July 8, marking a notable step toward the nation’s return to the Olympic fold ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

“Athletics remains one of the very limited exceptions where Russian athletes continue to face a full blanket exclusion,” the open letter notes.

As the legal proceedings advance, the affected athletes await a response from the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding their request to join the appeal process.