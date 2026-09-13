Weather Forecast: Multiple Rain Zones to Cross Latvia This Week

The week begins on Monday, September 14, with predominantly cloudy skies, though residents in the northwestern districts can expect some afternoon clearing. Across most of the country, intermittent rain is on the horizon. With light winds prevailing, overnight and morning hours will bring localized patches of dense fog, significantly dropping visibility for early commuters. Nighttime temperatures are expected to hover between +10 and +15 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will struggle to reach +15 to +19 degrees Celsius.

Monday Fog and Intermittent Rain Kick Off Latvian Weather Shift

Tuesday Sunshine Pierces Morning Fog Before Mid-Week Respite

By Tuesday, September 15, the skies will offer more breaks of sunshine, and precipitation will gradually taper off. Brief showers will remain isolated to the eastern and central districts. Morning fog will form across widespread areas once again under light winds. Minimum nighttime temperatures will dip cooler, landing between +7 and +13 degrees Celsius, with coastal areas retaining a touch more warmth before daytime highs recover to the +16 to +19 degree range.

Wednesday, September 16, provides a brief respite before a broader weather system arrives. Sunshine will break through the clouds early in the day, keeping conditions mostly dry across the majority of Latvia.

Wednesday Evening Systems Bring Rain and 15 Metres Per Second Gusts

By the afternoon on Wednesday, a sprawling precipitation zone will approach from the western flank.

Photo: jauns.lv

Winds will begin to shift on Wednesday, turning from the south and southwest while gradually intensifying. By Thursday, September 17, coastal regions will experience brisk conditions, with wind gusts reaching up to 15 meters per second. Nighttime temperatures will adjust upwards as cloud cover thickens, ensuring that the mercury does not drop below +12 to +16 degrees Celsius on Thursday night. Daytime temperatures through this stormy transition will reliably hold between +16 and +19 degrees Celsius.

Friday Relief Gives Way to Gusty Weekend Winds and Autumn Conditions

Looking ahead to the weekend, the volume of precipitation is projected to climb. Friday, September 18, may offer a brief window of relief with only isolated, light showers in select areas. Temperatures will remain stable, featuring nighttime lows of +11 to +15 degrees Celsius and daytime peaks stretching from +15 to +20 degrees Celsius.

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However, forecasters warn that southern and southwestern winds may turn increasingly gusty across a broad swathe of the country over the weekend. For those planning outdoor activities or weekend travel, keeping a sturdy umbrella and a windbreaker close at hand will be essential as Latvia firmly embraces the brisk, unsettled rhythm of early autumn.