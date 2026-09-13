Chatbots can exploit our basic human drive for attachment. Here is how to stay healthy

As rates of social isolation climb globally, millions of users are turning to artificial intelligence companions for comfort and conversation. While platforms like Character.ai and Replika.ai report massive engagement, psychologists warn that these digital interactions exploit fundamental human attachment needs without offering genuine reciprocity or relational friction.

Humans are wired to connect, yet society is experiencing a profound paradox of widespread isolation. According to data cited by Brookings, only 13% of U.S. adults now maintain 10 or more close friends, a sharp drop from 33% in 1990. Meanwhile, the proportion of adults with zero close friends quadrupled from 3% to 12% by 2021. This widespread disconnection has prompted public health warnings, including the U.S. surgeon general declaring loneliness an epidemic comparable in health risk to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Similar national efforts and ministerial appointments to combat social isolation have emerged in the U.K., Canada, Japan, and South Korea.

The Rise of the Intimacy Economy

Into this vacuum of isolation steps artificial intelligence. In a recent Harvard Business Review overview noted by Brookings, the leading use cases for AI in the United States and similar contexts have shifted from pure automation toward companionship and therapy. Platforms including Replika.ai, Character.ai, and China’s Xiaoice serve hundreds of millions of emotionally invested users, with estimates suggesting total user bases may exceed 1 billion. Users on Character.ai alone spent an average of 93 minutes per day interacting with user-generated chatbots in 2024.

Where early tech monetization focused on ad impressions and scroll time, modern AI platforms are engineered to simulate human empathy.

Simulating Intimacy Without the Friction

Chatbots are attractive because they provide what human relationships often fail to deliver easily: constant availability and zero conflict. Its greatest hook is that it never asks for anything in return.

This dynamic can lead to deep dependency, particularly among vulnerable individuals. A survey of adults with a mental health condition who had used LLMs in the past year found that nearly half used them for mental health support. However, companionship-oriented use was associated with lower wellbeing, especially where use was intensive, self-disclosure was high, and human support was weak.

Photo: Theguardian

The consequences of this reliance can spill over into professional environments. Consider the case of Michael, an engineer whose company embraced the AI wave. Michael described understandable feelings of relief when engaging with the chatbot, which he felt gave him confidence as he faced the challenges of his workplace, noting that talking with the chatbot was like talking to the most supportive colleague you could hope for. Yet, his manager grew worried about his judgment and reliance on the technology, reporting that Michael literally could not make any decision without running it past AI, had developed a very off-script interpretation of business goals, and was losing his team.

Rather than demanding complete abstinence from these tools, experts suggest that users recognize the relief these interactions provide while seeking out opportunities to connect with other humans.