Copper Theft Surge: Why Railway Cables Are Being Stolen and Sold Abroad

Copper prices reached historic highs, trading between 9 and 10 euros per kilogram, driven by intense demand from artificial intelligence data centers, defense industries, and solar manufacturing. This surge has triggered a wave of organized metal thefts, costing critical infrastructure operators millions and forcing international security crackdowns.

Here is the math: a kilogram of copper now commands an unprecedented 9 to 10 euros, up 17 % since the start of the year and 50 % higher than the previous year. But the balance sheet tells a different story for critical infrastructure operators like Belgium’s rail manager Infrabel, which absorbed nearly two million euros in damages last year alone due to organized cable stripping.

The Bottom Line

Record Valuations: Spot prices for copper sit between 9 and 10 euros per kilogram, fueled by supply deficits in data center and renewable energy supply chains.

Spot prices for copper sit between 9 and 10 euros per kilogram, fueled by supply deficits in data center and renewable energy supply chains. Organized Criminal Rings: Infrastructure policing units report a shift from opportunistic local thieves to sophisticated, mobile networks targeting hundreds of meters of heavy-gauge cabling.

Infrastructure policing units report a shift from opportunistic local thieves to sophisticated, mobile networks targeting hundreds of meters of heavy-gauge cabling. Cross-Border Arbitrage: Stricter domestic regulations and cash bans have pushed illicit scrap trading into neighboring jurisdictions like the Netherlands, where cash transactions remain legal.

Industrial Demand Outpaces Supply as Red Metal Hits Record Valuations

The fundamental driver behind the current theft wave is pure market scarcity. Copper has transitioned from a standard industrial input to a critical bottleneck commodity. Global manufacturing demand required for artificial intelligence data centers, defense sector modernization, and large-scale solar panel deployment has completely outstripped mine supply.

That dramatic appreciation has turned routine rail lines and utility corridors into high-yield targets for underground syndicates.

Metric Previous Period Current Market Data Percentage Change Copper Price per Kilogram Baseline (Prior Year) 9.00 EUR – 10.00 EUR +50 % YoY YTD Price Appreciation January Current Spot Level +17 % YTD Railway Copper Thefts (Full Year) Prior Year Baseline 303 Incidents Recorded N/A Railway Copper Thefts (H1 2026) Prior 6-Month Period 122 Incidents Recorded Active Enforcement Phase

Organized Criminal Syndicates and Cross-Border Scrap Arbitrage

While the market rewards industrial suppliers, it also incentivizes illicit actors. Law enforcement distinguishes clearly between low-level opportunists and specialized criminal rings. According to Maxime Berte, principal inspector at the railway police directorate, organized mobile gangs understand precise cutting techniques and target heavy infrastructure networks to harvest hundreds of meters of cable for parallel resale markets.

Geographic data highlights that 80 % of these thefts concentrate in Wallonia, specifically within the provinces of Liège and Hainaut. Proximity to major European transit corridors allows rapid cross-border movement toward neighboring markets in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Regulatory pressure inside Belgium has forced illicit supply chains to adapt. Following the tightening of national rules—which mandate identity verification for all scrap metal purchases and institute a strict ban on cash transactions—operators face severe corporate liabilities. Violating these statutory frameworks exposes scrap merchants to judicial fines ranging from 2.000 to 1.8 million euros.

As independent scrap yard manager Brigitte Wirtz of Sombreffe notes, domestic compliance makes handling suspicious material economically unviable. Consequently, illicit operators transport stolen metal across borders into jurisdictions like the Netherlands, where cash settlements remain accessible.

Infrastructure Operators Deploy Hardened Defenses and Legal Retaliation

Faced with escalating replacement costs and disruptions to public transport, infrastructure managers are fundamentally altering their capital expenditures. Last year alone, material losses and operational disruption cost Infrabel approximately two million euros.

To mitigate ongoing exposure, corporate stakeholders are deploying proactive engineering defenses. According to Infrabel spokesperson Jessica Nibelle, the network is systematically burying cables, introducing proprietary physical markings, and substituting copper with lower-value aluminum alloys wherever technical specifications permit.

Simultaneously, legal teams have adopted a zero-tolerance posture. Asset owners routinely constitute themselves as civil parties in criminal proceedings, pressing charges for malicious disruption of railway traffic. This legal aggression has yielded substantial deterrents, resulting in approximately twenty criminal convictions last year carrying prison sentences of up to nine years alongside heavy financial penalties.

Market Outlook and Long-Term Capital Pressures

The structural misalignment between macro-level electrification demand and primary supply suggests copper prices will remain elevated through the medium term. For industrial consumers, the financial friction imposed by supply chain theft adds a persistent operational surcharge.

Copper theft SURGES alongside high prices

Until cross-border regulatory harmonization eliminates regulatory arbitrage between European scrap markets, infrastructure operators will continue absorbing heavy capital expenditures to secure their supply lines against persistent criminal syndicates.