In 2025, British subscription platform OnlyFans generated nearly $8 billion in gross revenue driven entirely by 377 million registered users, operating with a lean corporate headcount of just 40 employees. According to sociologist Pierre Brasseur, author of an inquiry published by Textuel on September 9, this model represents a distinct “capitalism of desire” that relies on creator-driven distribution rather than algorithmic curation.

The Bottom Line Hyper-Lean Operations: OnlyFans achieved nearly $8 billion in 2025 revenue while maintaining a core corporate staff of only 40 employees.

OnlyFans achieved nearly $8 billion in 2025 revenue while maintaining a core corporate staff of only 40 employees. Decentralized Traffic Acquisition: Unlike traditional tech platforms that invest heavily in proprietary recommendation algorithms, OnlyFans relies on external platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit for user acquisition.

Unlike traditional tech platforms that invest heavily in proprietary recommendation algorithms, OnlyFans relies on external platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit for user acquisition. Subscription Exclusivity: Within the creator economy, the company is the only platform to reach this sum relying solely on a subscription model.

Decoding the Lean Economics of the Creator Economy

But the balance sheet tells a different story for the British parent company of OnlyFans. Here is the math: managing 377 million users with a 40-person corporate infrastructure creates an operational leverage profile that traditional media and tech conglomerates simply cannot replicate.

Traditional content ecosystems, such as YouTube, depend on massive engineering teams, server-heavy machine learning algorithms, and intricate advertising exchanges. By contrast, OnlyFans operates as a lightweight transactional facilitator. The platform avoids heavy algorithmic overhead, functioning instead as a secure digital ledger and subscription gatekeeper for creators who shoulder the burden of customer acquisition entirely on their own terms.

The Infrastructure of the “Capitalism of Desire”

Sociologist Pierre Brasseur outlines how the platform commercializes intimacy through a meticulously organized creator hierarchy rather than automated discovery tools. “The platform itself does not do much, it has only 40 employees: it is a site quite poor in functionality,” notes Brasseur in his recent sociological investigation.

Users do not log into OnlyFans to browse an algorithmic feed. Instead, independent creators direct traffic from external networks like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit. Once users land on a creator’s profile, monetization occurs through recurring monthly subscriptions. To incentivize output, OnlyFans provides creators with an internal ranking system tied directly to volume and publishing frequency.

Comparative Operational Metrics: Digital Content Platforms Platform Primary Revenue Model Estimated User Base Corporate Strategy OnlyFans Direct Subscription 377 Million Users Minimal features, decentralized external traffic acquisition, lean 40-person staff. YouTube Advertising & Premium Subscriptions Heavy algorithmic curation, massive engineering infrastructure, ad-driven scale.

Bridging the Visibility Gap for Independent Labor

Behind the headline-grabbing financial figures lies an invisible layer of subcontracting and labor that sustains the platform’s ecosystem. While the corporate entity captures high-margin transactional fees with minimal operating expenditures, the creators themselves absorb the volatility of the digital labor market.

Capital expenditure remains exceptionally low for ownership, while labor intensity remains high for the individual performers.

Evaluating Future Market Trajectory

Generating $8 billion in annual turnover with a team the size of a mid-stage startup proves that digital intimacy operates under a fundamentally different economic logic than traditional SaaS or ad-supported media.