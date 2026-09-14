France Loses to USA in Women’s Basketball World Cup Final

France Claims Silver at 2026 World Cup After Hard-Fought Final Loss to Team USA

On September 13, 2026, the French women’s national basketball team secured a historic silver medal at the World Cup in Berlin, falling 97-79 to an unrelenting Team USA in the final. Despite a strong early tempo led by captain Gabby Williams, the Bleues were overwhelmed in the second half by the tournament victors, who claimed their fifth global crown.

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Breaking Down the Berlin Final: How Team USA Pulled Away

For stretches of the opening quarters, Jean-Aimé Toupane’s squad executed their game plan with surgical precision. But the tape tells a different story of attrition over forty minutes.

Team USA’s depth and relentless physical pressure eventually cracked the French low-block defense.

“On n’a pas su répondre, elles ont gagné le défi physique, elles nous ont dominées,” noted young interior Dominique Malonga to BeIN Sports after the final buzzer, admitting that the silver medal was difficult to appreciate in the immediate aftermath of defeat.

Historic Progress Meets Unyielding Dominance

The silver medal represents uncharted territory for French women’s basketball on the global stage. Prior to this campaign in Berlin, France’s sole World Cup podium finish was a bronze medal all the way back at the inaugural 1953 tournament.

Yet, the ambition within the locker room had shifted permanently following their narrow one-point loss in the final of the Paris Olympic Games two years prior. Point guard Carla Leite captured that elite mindset ahead of the matchup, stating simply after their semifinal victory over tournament hosts Germany, L’objectif, c’est d’aller chercher la médaille d’or.

Team Tournament Result Key Stage Performance Historical Best Team USA Gold Medal Won Final (97-79) 12-Time World Champions France Silver Medal Defeated Germany in Semifinals (86-64) Silver (2026) / Bronze (1953)

The Road Ahead for Les Bleues

Falling short against the standard-bearers of international basketball does little to diminish the upward trajectory of French basketball. The program continues to bridge the gap between European competitiveness and global supremacy.

As the squad processes the sting of Berlin, the blueprint is clear. Closing the physical and tactical gap against the American powerhouse remains the ultimate benchmark for the upcoming Olympic cycle.

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