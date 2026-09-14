Turkish Social Media Figures Arrested in Obscenity Police Operation

Pınar Güler, known online as Raperin Yılmaz, was arrested in İzmir as part of an anti-obscenity investigation coordinated by the Kızılcahamam Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and executed by the Ankara Police Department’s Public Order Branch, following raids across five provinces targeting seven suspects accused of monetizing explicit digital content.

The Bottom Line The Operation: Ankara police coordinated simultaneous raids across five provinces, targeting seven individuals linked to paid adult content platforms.

Ankara police coordinated simultaneous raids across five provinces, targeting seven individuals linked to paid adult content platforms. Key Arrest: Pınar Güler, operating under the alias Raperin Yılmaz, was apprehended in İzmir.

Pınar Güler, operating under the alias Raperin Yılmaz, was apprehended in İzmir. Prior Detainees: Tuğba Ekinci, Ahmet Yılmaz, Ozan Rüzgar Dikici, Beren Akın, and Çağlayan Yıldırım were previously detained in connection with the probe.

The Anatomy of the Multi-Province Digital Crackdown

Under the active coordination of the Kızılcahamam Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ankara Police Department’s Public Order Branch executed coordinated sweeps spanning five distinct provinces. Investigators targeted seven primary suspects whose online operations allegedly crossed legal boundaries regarding digital obscenity laws.

Among those caught in the net is Pınar Güler, recognized across digital platforms by her pseudonym Raperin Yılmaz. Law enforcement located and detained Güler in İzmir.

Earlier Detentions and the Wider Investigation Scope

The sweep involving Güler is part of a wider investigation that has already brought several individuals into police custody. Earlier stages of the Ankara-led operation saw the detention of Tuğba Ekinci, Ahmet Yılmaz, Ozan Rüzgar Dikici, Beren Akın, and Çağlayan Yıldırım. Concurrently, investigators confirmed that another named suspect, Muhammet Ekici, was already being held within a penal institution.

According to preliminary findings released by law enforcement from the examination of the suspects’ digital footprints, the investigation zeroes in on specific revenue streams. Authorities allege that the suspects utilized various online platforms to publish sexually explicit material, establishing dedicated accounts that required users to pay fees through specialized private membership systems to access restricted media.

Summary of Key Figures in the Ongoing Obscenity Inquiry Suspect Name Online Pseudonym / Alias Apprehension / Status Details Pınar Güler Raperin Yılmaz Apprehension and detention executed in İzmir Tuğba Ekinci — Detained in earlier phases of the multi-province sweep Ahmet Yılmaz — Detained alongside initial wave of suspects Ozan Rüzgar Dikici — Detained during coordinated regional operations Beren Akın — Detained in connection with subscription-based content charges Çağlayan Yıldırım — Detained by public order authorities Muhammet Ekici — Identified as currently held inside a penal institution

Platform Monetization Under Regulatory Fire

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