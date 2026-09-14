DOJ Warns Kennedy Center Faces Demolition Unless Trump’s Name Is Added

A federal judge ordered the Kennedy Center to scrub President Donald Trump’s name from its facade and halt a two-year facility closure. The ruling comes as the Department of Justice warns the landmark risks demolition without prominent Trump recognition to secure vital donor funds.

The legal battle surrounding the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has reached a dramatic flashpoint. Federal authorities are dealing with a significant legal blow after a federal court ordered the administration to reverse course on its sweeping changes to the storied Washington institution.

How Trump Took Control of the Kennedy Center

Originally established by Congress as the National Cultural Center before being renamed in honor of the late president in 1964, the institution operates under a partly public and partly private model. While it receives federal maintenance funds, its daily programming relies on ticket sales and philanthropy.

Following his return to office, President Donald Trump shifted his focus toward the venue. He fired the center’s president, removed the 18 Democratic appointees on the Board of Trustees, and installed loyalists who promptly named him chairman. In December, the newly constituted board voted to rename the facility The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts and affixed his name to the building’s exterior, workers hoisting the new lettering on December 19, 2025.

Trump Bid to Re-Inscribe Kennedy Center Facade Faces Court Fight

That maneuver immediately drew fierce pushback. Members of the Kennedy family, including the late president’s niece Maria Shriver and grandson Jack Schlossberg, publicly criticized the renaming. Schlossberg contested the White House’s claim of a unanimous vote, noting on social media that board members were muted during the proceeding. Former board member and Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the action.

The Court Battles and the Demolition Threat

A federal judge ruled in May that the unilateral renaming violated the original 1964 statute, noting that only Congress holds the authority to alter the building’s official designation. The court ordered the extra lettering removed, which crews completed in June. Undeterred, the trustees voted later that month to add a new inscription reading, Renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump, alongside plans to name the grounds President Donald J. Trump Plaza.

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When Beatty filed an emergency injunction to block the new signage, Department of Justice attorneys responded with an extraordinary legal filing. The DOJ argued that without prominent administration recognition, major donors will refuse to contribute, plunging the facility into an irreversible financial and structural death spiral.

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The Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years. Gavin Newsom’s 2028 Hopes: Can California’s Progressive Agenda Play Nationally?

The administration’s court filings paint a grim picture of the venue’s physical condition, describing it as structurally unsound and fundamentally unsafe. Congress previously apportioned more than $256 million for capital restoration under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, funds the administration intends to direct toward the overhaul.

Financial Fallout and the Road Ahead

While the administration argues that aggressive branding is essential to secure private endowments and rescue a crumbling edifice, critics point out that the leadership changes have triggered severe financial turbulence.

Trump fights to keep name on Kennedy Center, warning demolition if renovations don't continue

As legal briefs fly between federal courts and congressional offices, the immediate future of the nation’s performing arts center remains tied to an unresolved standoff over executive recognition, statutory authority, and the preservation of a living memorial.