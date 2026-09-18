Crystal Palace 4-0 Lech Poznań: Crystal Palace crush Lech Poznań in historic Europa League debut

Crystal Palace Demolish Lech Poznan 4-0 in Historic UEFA Europa League Debut

Crystal Palace marked their historic UEFA Europa League debut with a dominant 4-0 victory over Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park. Pierre Sage secured his third win in four matches across all competitions, powered by goals from Yeremy Pino, Chris Richards, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Eddie Nketiah.

Fantasy & Market Impact Yeremy Pino’s Stock Rising: After ending a 27-match goal drought with the opener and drawing a crucial penalty, Pino claims the Flashscore Man of the Match honors, signaling potential value in European fantasy formats.

After ending a 27-match goal drought with the opener and drawing a crucial penalty, Pino claims the Flashscore Man of the Match honors, signaling potential value in European fantasy formats. Defensive Stability: Despite early scares, the clean sheet provides a strong foundation for Palace assets in upcoming European fixtures, extending their unbeaten home run in European competitions to seven matches.

Early Chaos and Tactical Shifts at Selhurst Park

The fixture at Selhurst Park nearly started in disaster for the reigning UEFA Conference League champions. Just two minutes into the contest, Lech Poznan’s all-time leading European goalscorer Mikael Ishak missed an open net following a cross from Patrik Walemark. But the tactical momentum quickly swung when a high-press sequence forced a mistake. In the 10th minute, Lech defender Terry Yegbe launched an errant throw-in directly to Yeremy Pino, who capitalized to score the opening goal.

The visitors continued to threaten through transition play, and Ishak squandered another golden opportunity in the 21st minute by firing a close-range volley over the crossbar. However, Palace’s set-piece dominance soon took over. Adam Wharton delivered an accurate corner in the 27th minute, allowing Chris Richards to head home his first-ever European goal. Moments later, Radoslaw Murawski fouled Pino inside the box, enabling Jorgen Strand Larsen to expertly convert the resulting penalty into the top corner.

Squad Depth and Late-Game Control

Holding a commanding lead after the interval, Crystal Palace managed the game’s tempo while introducing key substitutes to preserve legs for the domestic campaign. Ismaila Sarr made his return to the pitch as a substitute after recovering from a groin injury. Sarr, who finished as the top scorer in last season’s Conference League campaign, adds vital attacking thrust to Sage’s squad selection.

Photo: flashscore.co

Lech Poznan’s frustration boiled over late in the match when Murawski picked up a second yellow card, leaving the Polish side with ten men. Eddie Nketiah then put the finishing touch on the fixture in the 89th minute, steering a precise shot past the goalkeeper to seal the 4-0 scoreline. Walter Benitez also contributed defensively with a sharp low stop to deny Michal Gurgul.

Match Statistics Overview

Statistic Crystal Palace Lech Poznan Goals Scored 4 0 Yellow/Red Cards 0 2 Yellow, 1 Red (Murawski) Goalscorers Yeremy Pino, Chris Richards, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Eddie Nketiah None Unbeaten Home Run (Europe) 7 Matches (5V, 2E) N/A

The Road Ahead in the League Phase

The comprehensive victory lifts Crystal Palace to an ideal start in the UEFA Europa League league phase. Pierre Sage will look to harness this defensive resilience and clinical finishing as the fixtures pile up. Meanwhile, Lech Poznan’s disappointing night halts their six-match unbeaten away run in Europe, forcing them to regroup quickly ahead of their next continental test.

View this post on Instagram about crystal palace lech poznan, Crystal Palace Lech Poznan From Instagram — related to crystal palace lech poznan, Crystal Palace Lech Poznan

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.