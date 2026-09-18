Ignazio Abate Defends Torino Defense and Backs Goalkeeper Perri

Torino manager Ignazio Abate addressed the media ahead of his team’s Serie A clash against Bologna, defending his squad’s defensive progress and expressing firm backing for under-fire goalkeeper Perri while evaluating tactical adjustments and attacking options for the upcoming weekend fixture.

Tactical Adjustments and Defensive Growth Under Abate

As Torino prepares for a high-intensity away match against Bologna, manager Ignazio Abate reflected on the ongoing tactical evolution of his squad. Implementing a new philosophy across the roster requires patience, but the manager remains convinced of the team’s trajectory. Abate stated during his pre-match press conference that he was ready for everything, noting that when you bring in a new idea and change so many players and ways of thinking, it takes time to assimilate, that they are going step by step, and that the lads are growing. He added that they have many things to improve, but with each passing day he is increasingly convinced of the group, which transmits even more enthusiasm to him than when he arrived, and that he has the utmost confidence.

Reflecting on recent performances against Fiorentina and Roma, Abate emphasized that the team’s approach has consistently been correct, even when results have fluctuated. While defensive compactness is visibly improving—notably limiting a Roma side that typically generates 30 to 35 shots against opponents—individual errors continue to hinder the side. Abate added regarding Bologna that after a change on the bench you unconsciously always try to give more, and the hierarchies also change, noting that they are a great team, the match will be intense, and they will also try to be fierce.

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Ignazio Abate, Torino manager, stated via ANSA that it is a very important match in Bologna, as a victory would lighten the mental load and allow them to work with greater conviction during such a long break.

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Ignazio Abate, Torino manager, via ANSA

Tactically, the manager is weighing several structural tweaks. Cacciamani is viewed by Abate as a natural fit for a 4-4-2 formation, operating best from the offensive half where he needs space to unleash his power, though he must continue developing as a debutant in the category and increase his offensive impact. Meanwhile, regarding Bragança, the club pursued an intelligent management strategy after the player trained alone in Portugal; after entering well against Fiorentina for half an hour in 36-degree heat and playing 45 minutes against Roma, Abate noted that he believed he was ready, but they had only had 5 days between Roma and Bologna.

Shielding Perri Amid External Criticism

Goalkeeper Perri has faced intense scrutiny following recent matches, drawing heavy external criticism as he adapts to a new club and environment without having yet found a home. Abate forcefully dismissed the negative commentary directed at his young shot-stopper, calling out what he characterized as inelegant attacks.

Photo: ilromanista.eu

The club’s technical staff expects the newcomer to ignore the outside noise while leadership wraps protective support around the squad during challenging adjustments. Abate said that he had read many things about him that he did not like, and that it is in these moments that his lads deserve an embrace and above all trust.

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Ignazio Abate, Torino manager, stated via ANSA that criticism is one thing, while inelegant attacks that he does not accept are another, adding that everyone gives their all with their soul, they are the first to want immediate results, and the results will arrive if they persevere.

Ignazio Abate, Torino manager, via ANSA

Squad Condition and Forward Options at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Torino enters the weekend fixture with most of the squad available, though physical conditions vary across the attacking department. Zapata is still working to recover full match sharpness because he did not complete a full preseason, leaving the manager to evaluate whether to utilize the team’s true attacking center-forwards from the start or bring them on during the match.

🔮⚽ LA PREVIEW DI BOLOGNA-TORINO E LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI! PARTITA DELICATA, ABATE DIFENDE PERRI! 🧤

Meanwhile, Simeone is said to be doing well, feeling charged and motivated, while Sandro is also reported to be doing well and Vlasic is performing better and better. Abate’s squad is also preparing under the tactical framework that previously saw the team line up in a solid 3-5-2 with names like Comuzzo, Ismajli, and Comert in the defensive trio, Fortini and Cacciamani on the wings, and Gineitis, Mandragora, and Fitz-Jim anchoring the midfield alongside support from Vlašić and Adams.

Photo: Fantacalcio

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Player Status & Outlook Zapata In a condition delay due to missing preseason; requires time to find brilliance, and his usage requires a total evaluation for a two-striker formation. Simeone Doing well, charged and motivated; historically strong against Roma where he scored his first Torino goal last year and has netted 6 career goals against them in total. Bragança Managed smartly after training alone in Portugal; assessed as ready following substitute appearances against Fiorentina and Roma. Perri Subjected to harsh external criticism and negative commentary over new surroundings, receiving full backing and protection from Abate.

With the fixture scheduled at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino with kickoff set for tomorrow at 18:30, Abate’s side aims to secure a victory that would provide crucial mental relief and allow the team to work with greater conviction during the long upcoming break.