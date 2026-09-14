Cynthia Erivo Hopes ‘Prima Facie’ Sparks Change on Sexual Violence at TIFF

At the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, actor Cynthia Erivo premiered Prima Facie, a cinematic adaptation of Suzie Miller’s acclaimed stage play. Addressing audiences and press on September 13, 2026, Erivo expressed hope that the feature would provoke vital public discourse regarding sexual violence, consent, and the systemic barriers survivors face within the British legal system.

The Bottom Line The Project: Cynthia Erivo leads the screen adaptation of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, Prima Facie, directed by Susanna White.

Cynthia Erivo leads the screen adaptation of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, Prima Facie, directed by Susanna White. The Narrative: Erivo portrays Tessa, a defense barrister whose worldview shatters after she is assaulted by a colleague, forcing her to confront courtroom inequalities from a survivor’s standpoint.

Erivo portrays Tessa, a defense barrister whose worldview shatters after she is assaulted by a colleague, forcing her to confront courtroom inequalities from a survivor’s standpoint. The Festival Debut: The film held its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, 2026, drawing critical attention for its unflinching look at accountability.

Translating Stage Acclaim to the Silver Screen

Bringing a powerhouse theatrical monologue into the visual grammar of film is rarely an easy lift. For director Susanna White, stepping up to adapt a property that achieved immense theatrical success initially felt daunting. Yet, working alongside playwright Suzie Miller—who penned the screenplay adaptation—ensured the core integrity of the material remained intact.

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Here is the kicker: adapting stories centred on sexual trauma requires an immense amount of trust between the creative principals. White noted that initial hesitations vanished once her partnership with Miller took root, allowing the production to maintain the fierce theatrical urgency that made the original stage run successful.

Production & Premiere Overview: Prima Facie (2026) Role / Element Participant / Detail Lead Actor Cynthia Erivo (as Tessa) Co-Star Daniel Ings Director Susanna White Playwright & Screenwriter Suzie Miller World Premiere Event Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), September 13, 2026

Challenging Institutional and Cultural Norms

At its core, the narrative follows Tessa, a high-flying criminal defense barrister accustomed to picking apart witness testimonies and protecting the accused. Her life flips upside down after a sexual assault committed by a male colleague. Suddenly, she is thrust across the courtroom divide, navigating the brutal realities of proving consent within a judicial framework.

Photo: reuters.com

Erivo pointed out that real-world change demands active participation rather than passive sympathy. Ahead of the TIFF screening, she remarked to Reuters, “Things can feel like they’re permanent if no one does anything to shift or change them.” She added that open dialogue helps society see institutional shortcomings clearly, lowering the barriers to reform.

Miller echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that tackling sexual violence requires active male participation. Miller stated that the aim is to enlist men in the conversation, framing it as a societal issue where men must mentor younger generations regarding the nuances of consent and sexuality.

Enlisting Men in Difficult Narrative Spaces

A crucial component of the film’s casting involves the deliberate choice of male actors willing to interrogate difficult behavior on screen. Daniel Ings takes on the challenging role opposite Erivo, a creative leap that Erivo praised during her festival press appearances.

TIFF Interview: Cynthia Erivo and more talk “Prima Facie”

“When someone like Daniel is brave enough to come forward and say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to play this role and we’re going to tell this story together,’ it means we have one more chance to tell this story,” Erivo explained.

For Ings, the subject matter was intimidating but necessary. Acknowledging the weight of the production, he noted that the project’s themes drew him in despite the discomfort, asserting that stories concerning consent cannot be told authentically unless male actors are willing to go there.

As Prima Facie begins its festival run and looks toward broader distribution, the creative team hopes the cinematic treatment will amplify the conversations started on stage, pushing questions of justice and accountability to the forefront of contemporary cultural discourse.