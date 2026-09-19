Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Announces Season 2

Hiromu Arakawa’s supernatural anime Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been announced for a second season, following the conclusion of its 24-episode first run in September 2026. Crunchyroll will continue streaming the series internationally.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: A second season for the Daemons of the Shadow Realm TV anime was announced, dropping a fresh visual and trailer alongside the news.

A second season for the Daemons of the Shadow Realm TV anime was announced, dropping a fresh visual and trailer alongside the news. The Creative Force: Season 1 ran for 24 episodes from April to September 2026, directed by Masahiro Ando with series composition by Noboru Takagi and character designs by Nobuhiro Arai.

Season 1 ran for 24 episodes from April to September 2026, directed by Masahiro Ando with series composition by Noboru Takagi and character designs by Nobuhiro Arai. The Source: Based on Hiromu Arakawa’s manga (also known as Yomi no Tsugai), which has spanned 13 tankobon volumes in Japan since launching in December 2021.

Bones Film Renewal Following Debut Run

The official production committee for Daemons of the Shadow Realm confirmed that the adaptation is returning for a second season. The announcement arrived paired with a brand-new promotional visual and trailer, though producers have kept a tight lid on the exact premiere date.

Arakawa’s supernatural puzzle box about twins Yuru and Asa debuted in April 2026.

Deconstructing the Creative Machinery Behind Yomi no Tsugai

Bones Film handled the animation production for the first 24-episode season, leaning on talent to translate Arakawa’s worldbuilding to the screen. Director Masahiro Ando, whose past credits include Sword of the Stranger and Blast of Tempest, steered the narrative momentum alongside series composer Noboru Takagi of Golden Kamuy fame.

Character designer Nobuhiro Arai, recognized for his work on Bungo Stray Dogs, worked alongside Tsugai designers Koji Sugiura and Yoshiyuki Ito to bring the supernatural guardians Left and Right to life. Meanwhile, composer Kenichiro Suehiro provided the sonic identity. On the voice acting front, the production starred Kensho Ono as Yuru, Yume Miyamoto as Asa, Yuichi Nakamura as Dera, and Misaki Kuno as Gabby.

Industrial Context and the Streaming Landscape

Crunchyroll holds the international distribution rights, streaming the supernatural adventure series across multiple territories. With Square Enix publishing thirteen tankobon volumes in Japan as of July 2026, and English editions available via Square Enix Manga & Books, the source material provides a deep well for Bones Film to pull from as production ramps up for the sophomore season.

Photo: anitrendz.net

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Production Overview Production Role Key Personnel / Studio Original Creator Hiromu Arakawa Animation Studio Bones Film Director Masahiro Ando Series Composition Noboru Takagi Music Composer Kenichiro Suehiro Main Cast Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Yuichi Nakamura

What Lies Ahead in the Shadow Realm

As fans digest the first season’s finale—which traded simplistic hero-villain dynamics for a dizzying portrait of gray morality—all eyes turn to the trajectory of Yuru and Asa. The revelation that the village life Yuru knew was built on elaborate falsehoods fundamentally shifted the character dynamics early in the run, paving the way for a confrontation with forces like Jin, played by Junichi Suwabe.