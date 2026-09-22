Daniela Kolářová Celebrates 80th Birthday: Five Decades in Film, Theater, and TV

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Daniela Kolářová celebrated her 80th birthday, marking more than five decades of performances across film, television, and theater.

Born on September 21, 1946, in Cheb and raised in Karlovy Vary, her journey from a nine-year-old child actor in local theater productions to a stage performer showcases a rare theatrical longevity.

The Bottom Line Five Decades of Excellence: Kolářová’s career spans notable roles across film, television, and theater like the Divadlo na Vinohradech. Iconic Collaborations: Her screen partnerships with Jaromír Hanzlík and Zdeněk Svěrák defined major eras of Czech cinematic comedy and drama. Active Legacy: Entering her ninth decade, she continues to command the stage, performing in contemporary productions like Milá Evičko, milý Luďku at the Činoherní klub.

Early Roots and the Path to DAMU

Long before becoming a household name, Kolářová’s proximity to the arts was written into her daily life. According to reports from regional media and historical profiles, her mother worked as an accountant in the Karlovy Vary theater, setting the stage for a young Daniela to secure a small role at age nine in the fairy tale Císařovy šaty (The Emperor’s New Clothes). After performing in student theater groups at her local gymnasium, she weighed options including physical education before committing fully to the dramatic arts.

She enrolled at the Theatre Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (DAMU) in 1964. That specific cohort birthed a formidable roster of talent, placing her alongside future luminaries like Hana Maciuchová, Petr Svojtka, and Jaroslava Pokorná. It was also within those academic halls that she met her future husband and collaborator, actor and director Jiří Ornest. Though their personal journey included a divorce and subsequent remarriage, their professional lives remained intertwined until Ornest’s passing in April 2017 at the age of 70, following years of declining health during which Kolářová and her family cared for him.

Breaking Out on Screen and Building a Theatrical Home

Kolářová didn’t wait for a diploma to launch her professional career. During her third year at DAMU, director Hynek Bočan cast her in the 1967 cinematic adaptation of Vladimír Páral’s novel Soukromá vichřice (Private Gale). K. Neumann Theater (now the Divadlo pod Palmovkou).

A major career pivot arrived three years later when director Jaroslav Dudek recruited her to the prestigious Divadlo na Vinohradech, a cultural stronghold seeking a versatile leading lady to star opposite Jaromír Hanzlík. For more than four decades, Kolářová anchored the Vinohradech ensemble. Their on-screen chemistry lit up classics from 1969’s Slasti otce vlasti (The Pleasures of the Father of the Homeland) to the television series Taková normální rodinka (Such a Normal Family), as well as the beloved musical Noc na Karlštejně (Night at Karlstein) and the pastoral romance Léto s kovbojem (Summer with a Cowboy).

Defining Eras with the Svěrák Dynasty

Beyond her work with Hanzlík, Kolářová cemented her status in cultural history through her collaborations with writer-actor Zdeněk Svěrák and director Jan Svěrák. She famously portrayed the long-suffering, grounded wife in the beloved pastoral comedy Na samotě u lesa (Seclusion Near a Forest), a role that remains a touchstone of domestic tragicomedy. That generational rapport extended decades later into 2007’s box-office hit Vratné lahvi (Empties) and 2022’s Betlémské světlo (The Bethlehem Light).

Her cinematic range, however, stretched far beyond lighthearted domesticity. She delivered masterclasses in dramatic tension across films like Kulový blesk (Ball Lightning), Akumulátor 1 (Accumulator 1), and Jan Svěrák’s Academy Award-nominated war drama Tmavomodrý svět (Dark Blue World). Reflecting on her vast filmography shortly before turning eighty, Kolářová singled out her role as the schoolteacher in Obecná škola (The Elementary School) as one of her absolute favorites.

Critical Acclaim and Active Longevity

Industry recognition followed her across mediums. She earned a Czech Lion award for her supporting turn in Kawasakiho růže (Kawasaki’s Rose) and secured the Alfréd Radok Award in 2005 for her stage work in Thomas Bernhard’s U cíle (Ritter, Dene, Voss). In 2023, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival honored her enduring contributions to cinema with the Festival President’s Award—a poignant homecoming for an actress who spent her formative years in the city.

Rather than retreating into retirement, Kolářová approaches her ninth decade with undiminished creative stamina. She holds a starring role as Eva in Beata Parkanová’s play Milá Evičko, milý Luďku at the Činoherní klub, an intimate staging adapted from the authentic correspondence of the director’s grandparents. She maintains active performance schedules with Studio DVA, proving that true stage presence resists the constraints of time.

Photo: damskaliga.cz

Milestone Career Highlights of Daniela Kolářová Year / Era Project Medium / Venue Role / Significance 1967 Soukromá vichřice Film Early breakthrough feature directed by Hynek Bočan during her DAMU studies. 1971–Present Divadlo na Vinohradech Theater Over four decades anchoring major dramatic and comedic roles in Prague. 1976 Na samotě u lesa Film Collaboration with Zdeněk Svěrák, defining classic Czech cinematic comedy. 1991 Obecná škola Film Portrayed the memorable schoolteacher; cited by Kolářová as a personal career favorite. 2024–Present Milá Evičko, milý Luďku Činoherní klub Contemporary lead role exploring authentic biographical correspondence.

As the curtains rise on her eighth decade, Daniela Kolářová remains a testament to artistic integrity. She navigated the shifting cultural landscape of Czech theater, studio reorganizations, and generational shifts in audience tastes without losing her wit or precision. Whether commanding a packed house at the Činoherní klub or anchoring timeless cinematic comedies on television screens, her legacy is firmly secure.