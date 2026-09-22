Typhoon Dujuan kills two in Japan, causes travel chaos near Tokyo

Typhoon Dujuan triggered evacuation advisories for more than 1.6 million people and left two people dead in Japan by September 22, 2026. The powerful storm battered eastern regions with torrential rain, landslides, and severe travel disruptions near Tokyo before shifting northeast toward the Aleutian Islands.

Japan faced widespread disruption as Typhoon Dujuan swept across its eastern coast, packing wind speeds of about 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour as it moved 130km (80 miles) south of Katsuura, near the Japanese capital, on Monday, cutting power to thousands of households. The storm also triggered landslides near Tokyo as it moved toward eastern Japan’s Pacific coast on Monday, and local broadcasters reported one person missing following a landslide in Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, where flooded roads and flight cancellations caused widespread transport delays.

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Transportation networks near Tokyo suffered immediate paralysis as the storm closed in. Passengers found themselves stranded at airports when Japan Airlines cancelled 135 flights and All Nippon Airways scrapped 140 on Monday. Passengers rest at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, as many flights are delayed and cancelled because of Typhoon Dujuan on September 21, 2026.

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Rail operations faced similar gridlock. Some rail services were suspended, including bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Osaka, Japan Railways said. Meanwhile, public events ground to a halt; Dujuan forced the early closure of the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s biggest video game trade fairs, on Monday, its final day. A major outdoor music festival and a baseball match, both scheduled to be held in Chiba, were also cancelled.

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Record-Breaking Rainfall and Municipal Flooding

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned on Sunday that rain and winds were expected to intensify even before the typhoon’s arrival. The agency stated that the total rainfall through Tuesday could exceed the average monthly rainfall for September, resulting in record-breaking heavy rain, In areas where warnings have been issued, there’s a risk the rain will continue as the typhoon moves north, the JMA’s Takuya Hosomi said.

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Social media posts showed images of flooded roads in front of Kamakura station, a popular sightseeing spot. There is flooding in various parts of the city, so travelling by car is dangerous, Kamakura Mayor Takashi Matsuo said on X. Floodwaters also inundated parts of Ichikawa, east of Tokyo. A local ramen restaurant is surrounded by floodwaters caused by heavy rain as Typhoon Dujuan approaches Oamishirasato, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on September 21, 2026. Two people have been confirmed dead, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities. By early Tuesday, the storm had shifted away from the coast and was heading northeast out to sea towards the Aleutian Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. Dujuan is Japan’s 25th typhoon this year, as the country often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn.

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