Did Venus devour its own moon? Study suggests it may have

Venus, Earth’s planetary neighbor, may have once possessed a natural satellite that it ultimately pulled back in and devoured through a process described as celestial cannibalism, according to research published in The Astrophysical Journal. The study, led by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, and conducted in collaboration with scientists from the University of Bordeaux and CNRS in France, challenges past explanations for why Venus is currently one of only two planets in the solar system without a moon.

New Research Suggests Venus May Have Consumed Its Own Ancient Moon

Lead author Stephen Kane explained that the planet did not require a catastrophic external event to lose a satellite. Instead, the gravitational mechanics of Venus combined with its exceptionally sluggish axial rotation would have doomed any orbiting moon from the start. Computer models simulating hypothetical Venusian moons of various sizes showed that all such satellites would eventually collapse into their mother planet.

The Physics of Planetary Rotation and Lunar Fates

The research highlights planetary rotational speed as the key factor determining whether a moon spirals outward or inward. Earth completes a single axis rotation every 24 hours, spinning more than 200 times faster than Venus. Energy transferred from Earth’s rapid rotation pushes our moon outward at a measured rate of 4 centimeters (1.6 inches) per year, a distance verified using precision mirrors left on the lunar surface by Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969.

Photo: earthsky.org

Venus May Have Had a Large Moon That Spiraled Inward, Study Suggests

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In contrast, Venus takes approximately 243 Earth days to complete a single rotation on its axis, which is slightly longer than its 225-day orbit around the sun. Because Venus rotates so slowly, a hypothetical moon would lose angular momentum rather than gain it. This reduction in orbital period would cause the satellite to spiral inward until it reached the Roche limit—about 9,321 miles or 15,000 kilometers above the surface—where Venus’s gravity would rip the moon apart and consumption would occur.

Depending on its mass, such a moon could have survived for a considerable duration. Researchers indicated that a moon half the mass of Earth’s moon could have lasted nearly 2 billion years before destruction, while a moon twice that mass would have survived for only about 30 million years. If a moon formed in the early stages of the solar system’s 4.5-billion-year history, it could have lasted for nearly 2 billion years before being destroyed by Venusian gravity.

Did Venus consume its own moon

Challenges in Proving the Venusian Moon Hypothesis

Despite the plausibility of the computer simulations, researchers emphasize that there is no direct proof a Venusian moon ever existed. Proving the theory remains exceedingly difficult because no physical remnants of the ancient moon or its resulting debris ring have been found.

Photo: Reuters

Venus is enveloped in a thick greenhouse atmosphere that scorches the surface at temperatures reaching up to 880 degrees Fahrenheit (471 degrees Celsius), hot enough to melt lead. Furthermore, scientists note that roughly 80% of the planet’s surface underwent a major global resurfacing event approximately a billion years ago, which would have erased geological traces of any ancient impact.

Broader Implications for Exoplanet Research

Scientists have historically debated whether Venus never acquired a moon or if an early satellite was obliterated in a massive collision with another celestial object. While the early solar system was crowded with rocky bodies colliding frequently, the new findings suggest that slow rotation alone is sufficient to doom large moons orbiting rocky planets.

Did Venus Devour Its Own Moon?

Venus May Have Had a Moon for Nearly 2 Billion Years Before It Ate It

This conclusion carries significance for astronomy beyond our solar system, particularly as researchers search for potentially habitable Earth-like planets orbiting distant stars. Understanding the long-term stability and presence of moons around slowly rotating worlds helps scientists evaluate the environmental conditions of other planetary systems. Meanwhile, researchers hope upcoming exploration will shed more light on the planet’s history, with NASA planning the DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions for launch in the late 2020s or early 2030s to study the atmosphere and geological features of Venus.