Japan’s Centenarian Population Surpasses 100,000 for the First Time

Japan’s Health and Welfare Ministry has confirmed that the nation’s centenarian population has reached 107,677, marking an increase of 7,914 from the previous year, according to newly released government statistics.

The milestone, announced ahead of the annual “Respect for the Aged” public holiday, places women at approximately 88 percent of the total centenarian demographic, with 94,298 women compared to 13,379 men. The oldest recorded woman is 114-year-old Fuyo Kishimoto from Kyoto, while the oldest man is 112-year-old Hikaru Kato.

## Medical Progress and Demographic Strain

Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno expressed optimism regarding the figures while simultaneously addressing the associated institutional hurdles. According to Ueno, advancements in medical technology and consistent access to regular, high-quality healthcare have driven the longevity milestone.

However, Ueno cautioned that the country faces a significant test in maintaining robust social safety nets. The rising median age coincides with a sharp drop in fertility. According to data from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research cited in reports, Japan’s total fertility rate fell to a record low of 1.14 in 2025, remaining well below the 2.1 threshold required for a population to replace itself.

Researchers project that the total population will decline to 87 million by 2070. Simultaneously, residents aged 65 and older, who currently make up roughly 30 percent of the population, are expected to account for nearly 40 percent within the same timeframe. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has characterized the broader population decline as a “quiet emergency,” while various administrative subsidies aimed at boosting birth rates have yet to reverse the trend.

## Gender Disparities and Historical Context

Experts point to several socioeconomic and historical factors to explain the heavy concentration of female centenarians. According to Stuart Gietel-Basten, a professor of social science at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology speaking to the New York Times, many men of that specific generation perished during World War II. Survivors often engaged in heavy drinking and smoking, alongside taking on demanding industrial jobs that contributed to long-term health complications. Conversely, women of that cohort typically maintained stronger community ties, which benefited mental health, whereas elderly men frequently experienced isolation following the death of a spouse.

Dietary habits and daily physical routines also play a documented role. The traditional Japanese diet relies heavily on fish, vegetables, and rice, containing significantly less saturated fat than many Western diets. Furthermore, older residents frequently maintain active lifestyles through regular walking, cycling, stretching, and the use of public transport.

Government recognition on Respect the Aged Day includes a personal letter and a traditional silver sake cup delivered to those turning 100. When the national centenarian survey was first initiated in 1963 under the Elderly Welfare Act, authorities recorded just 153 individuals aged 100 or older. That tally crossed the 1,000 threshold in 1981, reached 10,000 by 1998, and surpassed 50,000 in 2012.