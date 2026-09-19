Darreon Plummer Held Without Bail in Murder of Chicago OEMC Employee Da’J Flowers

A Cook County judge on Friday ordered Darreon Plummer held in jail until trial, marking a major development in the prosecution of the suspect charged with the fatal shooting of Da’J Flowers, a Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications worker. The case, which spans nearly seven months of police investigation and an interstate manhunt, centers on allegations of domestic violence and an attempt by the accused to evade justice under a false identity.

Plummer, 33, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 36-year-old Da’J Flowers, who worked as a senior administrative assistant for the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), according to WGN. Flowers was discovered unresponsive on the morning of Feb. 6 inside her second-floor condo unit located in the 6900 block of North Bell Avenue, bearing multiple gunshot wounds and facial trauma.

During the Friday court appearance, prosecutors presented a detailed timeline of events leading up to the homicide and the subsequent investigation that eventually tracked Plummer across state lines. The proceedings shed light on the final hours of Flowers’ life and the forensic evidence collected by Chicago Police Department Area Three detectives.

Court Documents Reveal Domestic Violence History and Final Moments

Newly filed court documents indicate that Flowers was planning to leave Plummer at the time of her murder. Throughout their relationship, Flowers had reportedly disclosed to family members and colleagues that Plummer was physically abusive, with allegations including hitting, choking, and throwing her to the ground, according to WGN.

Prosecutors detailed that on the morning of Feb. 5, Flowers went to work while exchanging text messages with Plummer, during which he accused her of stealing money from him. Coworkers observed that she appeared visibly upset while handling phone calls regarding the dispute. She left her office at approximately 3 p.m. and returned home.

At 7:28 p.m. that evening, Flowers sent a text message to a family member stating her intention to leave Plummer. Minutes later, a neighbor in the vicinity heard multiple gunshots, a female voice crying for help, and sounds of distress, prompting a call to 911. Responding officers arrived and knocked on the apartment door, but after receiving no response, they departed. Flowers’ body was not located until the following morning, when coworkers requested a well-being check after she failed to arrive at work.

Forensic Evidence and Interstate Manhunt

Investigators processing the crime scene recovered a 9mm Ruger semiautomatic handgun from a pile of clothing belonging to Plummer inside the apartment. Ballistics testing confirmed that the recovered casings and projectiles matched the firearm. Prosecutors noted that the handgun was equipped with a 16-round magazine and swabbed for DNA. Genetic analysis of the swab identified two major contributors: the victim, accounting for 20%, and the suspect, contributing 60%. Plummer’s DNA profile generated a match via the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a federal law enforcement database.

Photo: yahoo.com

Private surveillance video from an alley across from the apartment captured the acoustic evidence of the attack, recording one initial gunshot followed by 15 additional shots at 7:33 p.m. on Feb. 5. Following the homicide, investigators stated that Plummer fled to Washington state, where he assumed a false identity. He was apprehended nearly seven months later, extradited to Illinois, and brought before the court.

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Prosecutors argued successfully during Friday’s hearing that Plummer represents both a severe danger to the community and a significant flight risk. The presiding judge agreed, ordering him detained pending trial.

This story involves domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at any time by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting “START” to 88788.

Legal proceedings in the case will continue with upcoming pre-trial hearings as the defense and prosecution prepare for trial. We welcome readers to share constructive thoughts or relevant local updates in the comments below.