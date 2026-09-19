HKTB Launches First International Lantern Spectacular at Victoria Park for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Hong Kong Tourism Board launched its inaugural International Lantern Spectacular at Victoria Park, featuring over 3,000 lanterns from 20 countries alongside giant Nanjing Qinhuai installations.

Victoria Park has officially shifted into a dazzling sea of light. Earlier this week on September 17, 2026, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) rolled out its festive footprint. Visitors walking near the model boat pool encounter a sprawling global display that spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

Here is why that matters for the city’s broader economic calendar. HKTB Chairman Dr. Peter Lam noted that the board has deliberately scaled up this year’s Mid-Autumn celebrations to craft a signature international experience exclusive to the city. By fusing global lantern artistry with local traditions, officials aim to create a powerful tourism draw.

Global Craftsmanship Meets Cantonese Tradition at Victoria Park

The scale of the exhibition is staggering. More than 3,000 distinctive lanterns fill the grounds, creating an immersive cultural corridor that highlights international folk customs. Display panels along the walking trail offer historical context, breaking down how different societies celebrate through illumination.

But the real anchor of the exhibition lies in its monumental installations. Artisans from Nanjing’s Qinhuai lantern-making team crafted four giant, exclusive structures for the site. Among them stands “Shadowlight,” an eight-metre-tall masterwork modeled after Hong Kong’s iconic banyan tree. Unlike traditional static displays, this pioneering walk-through creation invites visitors to wander underneath an illuminated canopy of interwoven light and shadow.

Nearby at the South Pavilion Plaza, a second major installation dubbed “Lotus Fish” features twelve large, glowing lotus leaf structures. To bridge ancient craft with modern engineering, the event also integrates robotics. Suzhou-based ChangingTek Robotics Technology deployed a robot named “Hanyue” to demonstrate the intricate intangible cultural heritage art of lacquer fan-making. Meanwhile, Galbot brought its “Galbot ET1” robot to perform choreographed dances.

A Citywide Tapestry of Fire Dragons and Festive Fares

The Victoria Park showcase serves as the anchor for a much wider wave of celebrations across Hong Kong. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026 runs concurrently, while Tsim Sha Tsui’s Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza hosts its own illuminated display through October 11, 2026.

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Attention now turns to the upcoming traditional street spectacles. Between September 24 and 26, 2026, the historic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance will deploy a 67-metre dragon bristling with 12,000 incense sticks through local streets. Lee Tung Avenue is concurrently running its “Moon Fest Lumiere” exhibition featuring 800 red lanterns, culminating in an 18-metre LED dragon weave on September 25, 2026.

Photo: hongkongfp.com

Key Events of Hong Kong’s 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival Season Event Name Location Dates Key Highlights International Lantern Spectacular Victoria Park, Causeway Bay Sept 17 – Sept 27, 2026 3,000+ global lanterns, “Shadowlight” banyan tree installation, and robotics demonstrations. Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance Tai Hang Sept 24 – Sept 26, 2026 A 67-metre dragon featuring 12,000 incense sticks. Moon Fest Lumiere Lee Tung Avenue Now – Oct 19, 2026 800 red lanterns and an 18-metre LED fire dragon procession on September 25. Cultural Centre Piazza Display Tsim Sha Tsui Sept 17 – Oct 11, 2026 Evening illumination starting at 6:30 PM daily.

Public transit initiatives are also supporting the festive push. In tandem with Huatai International’s collaboration alongside the Strive and Rise Programme, passengers can enjoy complimentary fares across the MTR Light Rail network on September 25, 2026.

Leveraging Soft Power as Asia’s Events Capital

Beyond the immediate visual spectacle, the festival plays a role in Hong Kong’s economy. Tourism authorities are pairing cultural events with dining promotions, retail discounts, and spending incentives from commercial partners. By chaining together the Victoria Park showcase, the Tai Hang fire dragon rituals, and district-level light displays, the government is working to drive the economy.

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Dr. Peter Lam emphasized that these integrated efforts are designed to translate cultural heritage directly into economic momentum. They reinforce the city’s position as Asia’s Events Capital.

What cultural tradition or global festival installation would you most want to see integrated into a citywide light display? Let us know your thoughts below.