Dave Chappelle Announces Karmageddon Fall Tour and New York Comedy Festival Dates

Dave Chappelle is heading back on the road this fall for a seven-date comedy tour titled Karmageddon, running through October and November 2026. The run includes major stops across the United States and Canada, culminating in a marquee opening night at the 22nd New York Comedy Festival.

The Karmageddon Route and Major Dates

Karmageddon kicks off on Oct. 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, according to touring schedules released via Live Nation. From there, the routing hits the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 21, before heading north across the border to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 23.

The itinerary continues with a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 24, followed by the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 26, and the Toyota Center in Houston on Oct. 28. The tour wraps up in high-profile fashion in New York City, serving as the opening act for the 22nd New York Comedy Festival at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6.

Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival, highlighted the cultural weight of the booking. “Dave is one of the defining comedians of his generation and, without question, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time,” Hirsch said in a statement. “To have Dave close out his tour by opening our festival is spectacular.”

Strict Tech-Free Policies at Every Venue

Karmageddon will operate as a strictly tech-free experience. Press releases indicate that all audience members must secure their phones, smartwatches, and other personal electronic devices inside Yondr pouches upon entry.

Photo: rollingstone.com

These pouches remain locked for the duration of the performance and are unlocked only after the show concludes. Venue policies dictate that anyone caught using a phone during the set faces immediate escorting out of the building. Designated, secure device-use areas will be available inside each venue for patrons who must check or use their equipment during the evening.

Ticketing and Presale Logistics

General public ticket sales officially go live on Thursday, Sept. 17, at noon local time through Live Nation. For fans looking to secure seats early, a special Citi cardholder presale begins tomorrow, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

Photo: yahoo.com

A Packed 2026 Schedule on Both Sides of the Atlantic

This autumn routing caps off an exceptionally busy year of live performances for the comedian. Chappelle spent the bulk of the summer on stage, including his native Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he hosted the sixth annual installment of his Summer Camp outdoor comedy series.

In August, he traveled overseas to host the Diaspora Calling! Festival in London. That event featured high-profile sets from Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, though local noise ordinances cut their performance short—a decision Chappelle openly criticized.

More recently, Chappelle appeared alongside a heavy-hitting roster of comedians—including Jon Stewart, Nikki Glaser, Aziz Ansari, and Bill Burr—at the NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Charities Comedy Benefit. His most recent recorded comedy special, The Unstoppable, debuted last December.

What Comes Next for Live Comedy Audiences

Will you be trying to grab tickets during the upcoming presales, or do you prefer your comedy without the hassle of locking up your phone? Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming tour in the comments below.