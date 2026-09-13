Deshaun Watson Struggles as Browns Face Benching Pressure and Shedeur Sanders Speculation

Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled significantly, managing only 205 yards and throwing an interception while the Browns fell into a deep 24-0 halftime hole, fueling immediate speculation about a potential benching for backup Shedeur Sanders.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jaguars Defense Wreaks Early Havoc in Cleveland

Any offseason momentum Deshaun Watson generated evaporated rapidly on a painful Sunday afternoon at the hands of a swarming Jacksonville defense. The Jaguars front completely disrupted Cleveland’s rhythm right from the opening whistle. Watson coughed up a costly first-quarter fumble and threw an interception, pinning the Browns’ offense in an inescapable early hole.

By the time the second quarter ticked down, the scoreboard painted a bleak picture: a 24-0 deficit at intermission. Jacksonville didn’t let up out of the locker room, either, stretching the lead to 31-0 within the first three minutes of the third quarter. According to game data, the Browns’ entire offense stalled completely, generating a paltry 272 total yards—the bulk of which arrived only in garbage time when the outcome was entirely decided.

Parsing the Box Score: Empty Stats and Offensive Stagnation

A superficial glance at the final passing line might suggest a respectable outing, but the tape tells a starkly different story. Watson finished 16-of-22 for 205 yards, registering a late touchdown pass with just two minutes remaining in regulation. However, that production did nothing to alter a game dictated by early offensive hesitation downfield.

The ground game provided zero relief. Running back Quinshon Judkins was bottled up completely, held to just 25 rushing yards against a disciplined Jacksonville front seven. In the passing game, rookie wide receiver K.C. Concepcion managed to lead the receiving corps with four catches for 43 yards, but the revamped offensive scheme looked entirely disjointed under defensive pressure.

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 1 Statistical Breakdown Statistic Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Final Score 10 34 Total Offense 272 yards Dominant Halftime Score 0 24 Turnovers Lost Multiple (Fumble/INT) 0 (Controlled)

The Shedeur Sanders Question Looms Over Berea

Sanders lost a hard-fought training camp quarterback battle to Watson over the summer, but the leash is visibly shortening.

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As a rookie last year, Sanders logged seven starts, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Looking Ahead to Week 2 Against Tampa Bay

Up next is a critical matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that could dictate the trajectory of the franchise’s quarterback room for the remainder of the season. If Watson fails to establish an early rhythm and orchestrate sustained drives, the coaching staff may have no choice but to pivot to Sanders.

Whenever Sanders gets the nod, the young quarterback will face a compressed timeline to prove he can operate as the long-term solution under center. For now, the pressure rests squarely on Watson’s shoulders to deliver an immediate bounce-back performance.

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