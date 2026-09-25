Detroit Lions over-blitzing leads to league-high explosive plays

The Detroit Lions are grappling with early-season defensive struggles, and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is facing heavy scrutiny over a scheme that has left the secondary exposed. Following high-profile matchups against elite competition, analysts and team observers are pointing directly to an unsustainable blitz rate as the primary catalyst behind the team’s alarming surrendering of chunk plays.

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Through the opening two games of the current NFL slate, Detroit has yielded 15 explosive plays of 20 yards or more. No other team across the league has allowed more than 11 such plays over the same timeframe. According to football analyst Jeff Risdon, the defensive philosophy has leaned too heavily into pressure packages at the expense of back-end stability. During the matchup against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Detroit blitzed on over half of the defensive snaps—marking the highest frequency of the Kelvin Sheppard era—and the aggressive strategy ultimately backfired.

While the Bills’ offense has hummed at a high level and other units like the Seattle Seahawks defense have avoided surrendering any 20-plus-yard gains, those contextual factors do not completely excuse Detroit’s defensive approach. Over-blitzing places an immense burden on the weakest current segment of the roster: an injury-ravaged secondary.

The Cost of Over-Blitzing and Secondary Injuries

Compounding the strategic miscalculations are mounting injuries across the defensive backfield. Both starting safeties are currently sidelined; safety Kirby Joseph is not expected back in the immediate term, safety Brian Branch is also out of the lineup, and safety Thomas Harper is managing an injury that has left him wearing a boot.

When extra pass-rushers vacate their zones to chase pressure, cornerbacks and linebackers are forced to cover wider expanses of the field for longer durations. This direct correlation explains how so many explosive plays have materialized. Without a healthy and intact coverage shell behind them, second-level defenders like linebacker Jack Campbell are unable to play with the necessary speed and decisiveness.

Defensive deployment trends reveal a notable stylistic departure from previous seasons under head coach Dan Campbell. In prior years, Detroit consistently ranked in the top five across the league in man-to-man coverage usage. Recently, however, the team has dropped into the middle tier—around 16th—in man coverage frequency. Shifting toward more zone concepts forces greater stress onto backup safeties and linebackers, elongating passing windows behind the blitz and contradicting what an unstable defense requires to anchor itself.

Adjusting the Game Plan Against the New York Jets

Looking ahead to the upcoming matchup against the New York Jets, defensive adjustments are paramount. Analysts note that the Jets utilize very little 12 personnel and deployed just three snaps of 13 personnel recently, frequently relying instead on flexing tight ends. This tactical tendency allows Detroit to match comfortably in nickel packages, squeeze passing windows, and let the front four dictate the tempo.

To stabilize the unit, the coaching staff must dial back the blitz rate, simplify coverage rules, and trust the front four to win their individual matchups. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill need to feature prominently, though proper rotation is vital to prevent fatigue. Notably, Alim McNeill logged 145 snaps over just two games, an unsustainable workload that requires careful management.

While Dan Campbell has repeatedly pointed out that defensive breakdowns often stem from isolated, one-man errors on individual snaps, critics counter that demanding absolute perfection on every single play indicates a scheme asking too much of its personnel. By dialing back unnecessary pressure, reducing coverage handoffs, and cutting down on explosive gains, the Lions can allow their front line to anchor a much-needed defensive turnaround.

What adjustments would you like to see from the Lions defense this weekend? Join the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.