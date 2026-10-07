Dial M for Murder’ Opens Oct. 9 at Giving Tree Theater

Giving Tree Theater in Marion, Iowa, is staging Jeffrey Hatcher’s 2021 adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller Dial M for Murder, opening on October 9. Directed by Scott Davidson, the production features a five-person cast and runs through October 25, offering audiences a propulsive mystery without interactive participation.

The Production at a Glance

What: Dial M for Murder (Jeffrey Hatcher’s 2021 adaptation of Frederick Knott’s play)

Dial M for Murder (Jeffrey Hatcher’s 2021 adaptation of Frederick Knott’s play) Where: Giving Tree Theater, 752 10th St., Marion

Giving Tree Theater, 752 10th St., Marion When: October 9–25, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays

October 9–25, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Tickets & Details: Priced at $30; tickets and information available at givingtreetheater.com

The Origins and Evolution of the Script

Frederick Knott’s original 1952 stage play famously became a 1954 feature film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Decades later, Hollywood revisited the premise with the 1998 movie A Perfect Murder, starring Michael Douglas and Gwyneth Paltrow. Giving Tree Theater selected Jeffrey Hatcher’s 2021 version to provide audiences with a contemporary take on the material.

While this updated version preserves the original 1950s London setting, it introduces subtle character modifications. The central plot remains anchored in the escalating suspicion, danger, and recrimination between a husband and wife.

Director Scott Davidson on Staging the Thriller

Scott Davidson, who also teaches social studies at Xavier Middle School’s LaSalle campus in Cedar Rapids and is currently directing a school production of Alice in Wonderland, discussed the decision-making process behind the show. He explained that Giving Tree’s leadership team regularly reads scripts together before managing partner Jamie Henley makes final programming choices.

We’ve been doing a lot of murder mysteries at the theater, where it’s the kind of murder mystery where the audience gets to participate, Davidson told The Gazette in a recent interview. And people enjoy that. And we thought maybe they would enjoy watching a show where they don’t participate, but they just get a good mystery with a lot of twists and turns, and so that’s how we chose this show.

Speaking about why the material endures, Davidson noted the relentless pacing of the narrative. Every time you kind of think you’ve got something figured out, something else happens, and you have to say, ‘Oops, now I have to change my thinking,’ he said.

Cast and Staging Challenges

The intimate production utilizes a cast of five local actors. Colin Battien stars as Tony, Kelsey Black plays Margot, Belle Canney portrays Maxine, Joshua Rouse appears as Lesgate, and Wes Kaufman takes on the role of Inspector Hubbard.

Staging a period piece set in mid-century London presented specific performance demands. Davidson pointed out that the actors had to master British accents for their roles. Additionally, directing the physical action scenes required careful choreography to ensure realistic staging without risking actor safety on stage.

Role Actor Tony Colin Battien Margot Kelsey Black Maxine Belle Canney Lesgate Joshua Rouse Inspector Hubbard Wes Kaufman

Performance Details and Ticket Information

Performances for Dial M for Murder run from October 9 through October 25. Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with afternoon matinees at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available for $30 through the theater’s official box office channels.