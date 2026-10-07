Mr Justice Macdonald granted parental order to gay couple in surrogacy case

A gay couple paid a Chinese surrogate £93,000 under a contract permitting genetic testing to prioritize male embryos and demanding a partial refund if she gave birth to a girl, according to family court rulings reported by The Telegraph.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Embryo Selection: Pre-implantation genetic testing allows prospective parents to screen embryos for specific chromosomal profiles or sex during in vitro fertilization procedures.

Pre-implantation genetic testing allows prospective parents to screen embryos for specific chromosomal profiles or sex during in vitro fertilization procedures. Legal Constraints: British law strictly prohibits commercial surrogacy arrangements and caps financial transactions for surrogates at reasonable expenses, typically not exceeding £20,000.

British law strictly prohibits commercial surrogacy arrangements and caps financial transactions for surrogates at reasonable expenses, typically not exceeding £20,000. Parental Orders: UK family courts evaluate international surrogacy agreements primarily through the lens of the child’s welfare, occasionally granting parental status retrospectively despite illegal financial terms.

The £93,000 International Surrogacy Agreement and Judicial Ruling

Mr Justice MacDonald granted a parental order in the British family courts for a 20-month-old boy referred to as “G”. The ruling followed an application by a married gay couple, identified as D, 43, and C, 42, who married in London in 2023. D was born in China, lived in Britain for two decades, and acquired British citizenship in 2014, while C was not a British citizen. Although the couple lived abroad, court records indicated plans to relocate to Britain upon the completion of D’s work placement.

The couple investigated surrogacy options in China following their marriage, despite the practice being illegal there. An intermediary recommended by a friend, referred to in court documents as “F”, connected them with a woman named K from a small Chinese village where surrogacy was unheard of. In May 2023, the couple executed a contract with the intermediary that included provisions for genetic testing to select a male embryo and a partial refund clause if the infant was female. An embryo was subsequently created utilizing a donor egg and D’s sperm, then implanted in K in June 2024.

Contact, Payments, and Legal Proceedings in British Courts

During the gestation period, the intended parents maintained minimal contact with K, meeting her briefly once at seven months pregnant and a second time shortly after the birth of baby G. No salary was provided to K throughout the pregnancy, though she received a single lump-sum payment following the delivery. Following two months in China with the infant, the couple returned to the unnamed third country where they live with the child before submitting their application for a parental order in the UK, which was granted on Sept 29 this year.

During the legal proceedings, it was confirmed that surrogacy was against the law in China, though the men maintained they were “entirely unaware” of this when entering the agreement. Mr Justice MacDonald stated in his judgment: “Whilst strongly deprecating the course taken by D and C in this case, holding G’s welfare as my paramount consideration, I am satisfied that it is in his best interests to make a parental order pursuant. In doing so, and reluctantly, I also authorise retrospectively the payments made by D and C with respect to the surrogacy arrangements.”

Parameter Details from Court Records Total Financial Transaction £93,000 paid under a contract UK Legal Expense Limit Typically not exceeding £20,000 for reasonable expenses Embryo Details Donor egg combined with D’s sperm, sex-selected via IVF Child’s Age at Ruling 20 months old (referred to as “G”)

Campaigner Response and International Surrogacy Concerns

Lexi Ellingworth, from campaign group Stop Surrogacy Now, criticized the arrangements highlighted in the judgment. She pointed out that China possesses an extensive and well-documented historical preference for male children, as females were traditionally ascribed lower worth than males. Ellingworth told The Telegraph that the combination of historical son preference and a money-back guarantee for an unsatisfactory product raises profoundly troubling questions regarding international surrogacy practices.

Emphasizing the inadequacy of the preliminary checks in his ruling, Mr Justice MacDonald pointed out that this situation provides yet another instance of prospective parents omitting proper inquiries regarding the agreements they established. Campaigners have reiterated calls for Britons to be banned from using foreign surrogates.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Intended parents exploring assisted reproductive technology and international surrogacy must consult qualified legal counsel and reproductive endocrinologists to ensure compliance with domestic jurisdictions and clinical safety standards. Individuals navigating fertility treatments or considering gestational surrogacy should seek professional medical evaluation and legal oversight immediately if contractual terms violate regional public health laws or clinical ethics.

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