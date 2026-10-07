UK Covid cases and hospital admissions rise as XFG variant spreads

Covid-19 cases in England have more than doubled and hospital admissions have climbed as health officials track a prominent variant known as XFG, or “Stratus,” with the UK Health Security Agency reporting that test positivity rates inside hospitals rose from 5.9 per cent to 7 per cent in September, driven largely by this lineage.

Epidemiological Tracking of the XFG Variant Across the UK

The UKHSA noted that the rate of hospital admissions reached 1.20 per 100,000 residents in the latest reporting window, up from 0.81.

Regional impact has varied, with the UKHSA reporting that London saw the sharpest rise in hospital admissions, surging by 79 per cent. Despite these increases, current totals remain far below the historic peaks recorded during January 2021, when over 20,000 patients were hospitalized nationwide.

Understanding the Stratus Strain and International Surveillance

First identified globally in January 2025, the XFG strain is a recombinant mix of earlier lineages LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, as documented by the World Health Organization. The WHO classified Stratus as a “variant under monitoring” in June 2025, a designation applied to strains exhibiting genetic characteristics that warrant prioritized global attention.

Alex Allen, a consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, stated: “While Covid-19 activity has shown some recent increases, cases remain at low levels in the UK. UKHSA is monitoring all the data relating to Covid-19 variants in the UK and abroad, and we continue to publish our findings in our regular surveillance reports.”

Assessments found no clinical evidence indicating that XFG or its sublineages cause more severe disease outcomes than previous variants.

Clinical Presentation and Public Health Guidance

The clinical presentation of the XFG variant closely mirrors that of preceding coronavirus strains. The NHS outlines common symptoms to include a high temperature or shivering, a new continuous cough, loss or change of taste or smell, fatigue, aching body, headache, sore throat, and a blocked or runny nose.

Photo: The Times of India

Health authorities advise individuals displaying symptoms of respiratory illness to minimize contact with vulnerable populations. Specifically, the NHS recommends that anyone testing positive avoid contact with individuals who have weakened immune systems for ten days following their positive test date, while those with suspected symptoms should limit social contact for five days.

Metric August Figures September Figures Percentage Change Reported Cases 1,374 4,589 +230% Hospital Admissions 950 4,939 +420% Hospital Test Positivity 5.9% 7.0% +1.1 percentage points

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Those at elevated risk of severe disease—including adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and immunosuppressed individuals—are strongly advised by health officials to receive their seasonal vaccinations ahead of winter.

Photo: Manchester Evening News

The current seasonal vaccine formulation deployed across the UK healthcare system has been specifically updated to provide targeted immunological protection against circulating variants, including the XFG strain.