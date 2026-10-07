Resident Evil Requiem Writer Teases DLC Focusing on Oswell E. Spencer

Resident Evil Requiem screenwriter Haris Orkin teased upcoming DLC plans during an interview at Meadowlark Comic Con, revealing that new story expansions will further explore the redemptive character arc of Oswell E. Spencer.

Haris Orkin Reveals Oswell E. Spencer DLC Expansion Plans

Speaking at Meadowlark Comic Con, screenwriter Haris Orkin offered a look into the production pipeline for Capcom’s survival horror title. Orkin confirmed that narrative work on the post-launch content is already underway. I’m working on the DLC for Resident Evil Requiem right now, Orkin stated. We’re working hand-in-hand. The upcoming expansions will specifically flesh out the dramatic shift in Oswell E. Spencer.

In Resident Evil Requiem, Spencer departs sharply from his traditional depiction as a maniacal mastermind, instead appearing as a redemptive figure weighed down by regret. Orkin explained his foundational philosophy for crafting antagonists, noting that his villains genuinely believe they are the righteous actors in their own narratives. We have an arc for Spencer in Requiem, Orkin said. Where you understand that approach more. And then in the DLC you will understand it even further. I probably shouldn’t say that, but yeah.

This upcoming story content follows a confirmed production roadmap. Back in March, director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed that Capcom was developing a major story expansion for the title, though specific narrative details were withheld at the time. The newly teased DLC is presumed to be that exact expansion.

Character Conception and the Path to Grace

Beyond the overarching villain dynamics, Orkin detailed the design choices behind Grace, an FBI analyst with limited field experience. The writer revealed specific parameters used in shaping her personality and operational style for the title.

I decided to put her on the spectrum, Orkin explained regarding Grace’s psychological profile. She’s an analyst. She’s really an expert at figuring out clues, but she’s not great at dealing with people. It was all part of creating that character.

Resident Evil Requiem launched in February following a two-and-a-half-year collaboration between Capcom and the writer. The game secured an 89 Metascore, alongside a 9/10 rating from IGN, which praised the title for successfully splicing two distinct strains of survival horror into the one highly infectious new mutation.

Sales Milestones and Series Lore Unresolved

Reaching over 7 million copies by April of this year, Resident Evil Requiem generated 5 million of those sales within its initial five days on the market. Producer Masato Kumazawa has teased a potential Resident Evil game set in Japan, while Capcom isn’t done with Resident Evil remakes just yet.

The “True Ending” of Resident Evil Requiem is achieved by choosing to “Release Elpis” during the final confrontation in the ARK facility beneath Raccoon City. This decision reveals that Elpis is not a bioweapon, but an antiviral cure developed by Ozwell E. Spencer as a means of atonement. Upon injecting himself with the substance, the villain Zeno loses his superhuman, Wesker-like capabilities and is rapidly dispatched by a returning Victor Gideon. Following this, Leon’s advanced T-Virus infection is successfully treated by Grace using Elpis, empowering him to confront a mutated, Nemesis-esque Gideon in the climax. Arriving at the ruined ARK facility, unidentified troops wearing gas masks neutralize the remaining BSAA personnel to acquire an unspecified target in the aftermath scene. This sequence explicitly foreshadows the ongoing plots of The Connections—the clandestine organization from Resident Evil 7 that engineered the Raccoon City missile attack—who now appear to be pulling the strings behind the remnants of Umbrella.

Unanswered Questions Regarding the Expansion Timeline

While Orkin’s appearance at Meadowlark Comic Con confirmed active writing duties on the forthcoming DLC, Capcom has yet to provide a definitive release window for the expansion. Whether the narrative will exclusively follow Spencer’s past or bridge the post-credits events involving The Connections remains unaddressed by studio representatives.