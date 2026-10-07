Micron Taiwan labor union secures member strike authorization over bonus

Micron Technology labor unions in Taiwan secured strike authorization from their members, threatening operational disruption at the memory-chip maker’s largest manufacturing base amid a dispute over bonus schemes and profit-sharing.

The confrontation escalates tensions as surging artificial intelligence hardware demand drives memory-chip demand and rising sector profits. Reuters reported that more than 80% of members participating in an internal August online survey backed the strike action.

Labor Demands and the Profit-Sharing Gap

The unions represent nearly 10,000 workers across Micron facilities in Taoyuan and Taichung, forming a block of the company’s roughly 15,000 employees in those cities.

For fiscal 2027, the unions want the Incentive Pay Plan replaced with a framework that allocates 15% of operating profit toward quarterly bonus distributions. Union representatives pointed to competitor models at South Korean firms Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, where profit-sharing structures have widened the compensation gap between Micron workers and their South Korean counterparts.

Record Financials Meet Employee Pushback

Micron reported record revenue of $41.46 billion and net income of $28.24 billion for its fiscal third quarter ending May 28, driven by demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence hardware.

Photo: reuters.com

Micron’s Taiwan office responded to the dispute by stating that this year’s performance-bonus payout would be the highest in the company’s history. The company indicated it would continue to engage with employees through existing channels while respecting applicable legal processes.

Government Monitoring and Supply Chain Stakes

Government authorities in Taipei are closely tracking the labor dispute due to Taiwan’s central role in Micron’s global footprint. Micron has invested NT$1.4 trillion, equivalent to $43.9 billion, in the island.

The government-run Central Taiwan Science Park administration assigned personnel to monitor the dispute and facilitate communication between corporate management and union representatives. Officials warned that a potential work stoppage could affect workers’ livelihoods, Micron’s operations, and potentially Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain and wider economy.