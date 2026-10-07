Home » Sport » Jim Ross Says It Is Not Too Late for Kevin Owens to Join AEW

Veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross stated during an episode of Grilling JR that it is “not too late” for Kevin Owens to join AEW and potentially capture the promotion’s world championship. Owens has spent over a decade in WWE, where he is currently scheduled to compete in the 2026 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Fantasy & Market Impact

WWE Roster Stability: Owens remains an active, high-profile fixture on the WWE roster with upcoming high-stakes premium live event commitments.

Owens remains an active, high-profile fixture on the WWE roster with upcoming high-stakes premium live event commitments. Locker Room Value: Ross praised Owens as a versatile hand capable of executing both elite babyface and rugged heel programs.

Ross praised Owens as a versatile hand capable of executing both elite babyface and rugged heel programs. Contract Speculation: While no direct move to AEW is currently reported or underway, industry commentary highlights WWE’s past support during Owens’ injury recovery as a factor in future career decisions.

Jim Ross Evaluates Kevin Owens and Potential AEW Prospects

Speaking alongside Conrad Thompson on Grilling JR, Ross addressed how the 42-year-old former Universal Champion might fare if he ever transitioned to AEW. Ross emphasized the wrestler’s adaptability across different character alignments, noting his capability to work effectively with any opponent.

“Champion. He could have been a world champion. Still could. He’s not an old guy. But I think he’s, from what I hear, he’s a good locker room guy,” Ross stated during the podcast episode. He further underscored the talent’s versatility, adding, “He can work with anybody as a babyface or a heel, and that’s a great trait to have.”

Weighing WWE’s Support Against Future Opportunities

While discussing the landscape of professional wrestling contracts and potential roster additions, Ross acknowledged the practical ties keeping established stars aligned with their current promotions. Specifically, he pointed to how WWE handled medical milestones during Owens’ recovery periods.

“WWE has taken good care of him while he was hurt. Surgery got paid. Those things are big, especially for the wife of the family. So we’ll see how that transpires as it goes forward,” Ross explained regarding the complexities of career mobility in the industry.

Despite recognizing those personal and financial considerations, Ross maintained that the door for an eventual cross-promotion shift theoretically remains open. “But it’s not too late for him to be in AEW at some point in time. At least that’s my take on it. And I would welcome him with open arms if I were Tony Khan into my roster, my locker room,” Ross said.

Current Status and Physical In-Ring Style

Ross highlighted the physical, logical storytelling that defines Owens’ matches as a primary reason he would fit seamlessly into top-tier rosters. “He’s just a hell of a hand, and he’s a rugged heel. His matches have been physical and logical, and that seals it with me. I love that logical physicality and I would love to see it. I don’t know how likely it is,” Ross admitted.

Even with his enthusiasm for the hypothetical matchup, Ross offered no indication that a departure from WWE is imminent. Instead, current indicators suggest Owens has re-signed with WWE, where preparations continue for his participation in the upcoming 2026 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.