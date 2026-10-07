Home » News » How the Canada-U.S. Trade War and Tariffs Will Impact Prices and Products

As the economic friction between Ottawa and Washington deepens into an active trade war, Canadian consumers face a looming squeeze on retail prices, appliance availability, and construction supply chains. Following the collapse of bilateral trade talks in August, the United States imposed a 50 per cent tariff on $27.6 billion in Canadian goods, prompting Canada to launch a wave of retaliatory levies on September 8 and triggering subsequent U.S. import bans.

Assessing the Retail and Trade Shock

Inventory buffers delay immediate sticker shock: Retailers heavily stocked up ahead of the tariffs, but supply chains will exhaust these reserves by the end of the year.

Retailers heavily stocked up ahead of the tariffs, but supply chains will exhaust these reserves by the end of the year. Price hikes expand beyond U.S. imports: As merchants seek alternatives in global markets, increased demand will drive up prices on non-U.S. goods as well.

Retailers Lean on Existing Inventories While Supply Chains Reroute

Canadian shop owners anticipated the breakdown of trade negotiations and rushed to secure inventory before levies took effect. Matt Poirier of the Retail Council of Canada noted that this buffer will likely prevent immediate price spikes across everyday goods for a couple of months. However, Poirier cautioned that rerouting supply chains to alternative domestic or global sources requires time, and reserves will dwindle by the end of the year.

Fraser Johnson, a professor at Ivey Business School at Western University in London, Ont., explained that retailers initially absorb costs to protect market share and avoid short-term consumer backlash. “In the medium to long term, prices are going up,” Johnson stated. As businesses pivot away from the U.S. market, heightened demand for international alternatives will inflate price tags across the board.

The escalation extends beyond baseline consumer goods. Xiaodon Pan, an associate professor in supply chain and business technology management at Concordia University in Montreal, pointed out that while clothing and cosmetics have diverse international substitutes, shoppers will encounter “higher prices and fewer brands, styles, shades” in the coming months.

Appliances, Electronics, and Specialized Repair Constraints

The North American appliance market relies heavily on American manufacturing brands such as Maytag, GE, Frigidaire, and high-end Wolf stoves. A newly implemented 25 per cent surtax now targets U.S. refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, washer and dryers and dishwasher parts.

While South Korean and Chinese competitors maintain a strong footprint in Canada, retail pricing on these substitutes will climb as merchants attempt to recoup margin losses. Furthermore, acquiring replacement parts for existing American appliances presents a distinct operational hurdle.

“A specific control board, pump, sensor or repair component may have very few direct alternatives,” Pan noted, adding that electronics and furniture face parallel vulnerabilities.

Sector / Product Category Tariff or Ban Impact Consumer & Market Outlook Appliances & Electronics 25% surtax on U.S. units and repair components Higher prices on Asian alternatives; scarce replacement parts for American brands. Building Materials Levies on metal, plastic, foam, and prefabricated wood Potential domestic shortages and delayed construction projects. Automotive Components Tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cross-border parts Tightened availability and increased input costs for vehicle manufacturing. Food & Dairy U.S. bans on Canadian alcohol, dairy, and whey Surge in domestic grocery purchasing, offset by broader oil-driven inflation.

Building Material Shortages and Renovation Pressures

Bulky construction supplies represent a primary vulnerability for the Canadian market due to shared-border logistics. Saibal Ray, the James McGill Chair professor for supply chain management at McGill University in Montreal, warned that metal, plastic, foam building materials, paints, coats and adhesive, cement products and types of prefabricated wood face prospective shortages.

Navigating the Impact of Tariffs on Home Building in Canada

Automotive parts encounter similar friction points due to ongoing levies on steel and aluminum. “Availability might be an issue,” Ray stated regarding the automotive supply chain.

For consumers planning major capital expenditures or residential upgrades, Johnson advised proactive purchasing. “If you’re thinking about making a major purchase; if you’re going through a home renovation — buying and locking in your prices earlier rather than later makes a lot of sense,” he noted.

Interdependence runs deeper than finished goods. Raw materials often cross the border multiple times during processing. Pan cited aluminum cans for beverages as a prime example: Canada produces the base aluminum, but manufacturing occurs in the U.S. Because those fabrication capabilities cannot be instantly replicated, tariffs inflate operational costs long before supply chains adapt.

Grocery Retail Shifts and Domestic Substitution Trends

While manufactured goods face tariff pressures, the food sector navigates a distinct set of challenges compounded by rising oil prices stemming from geopolitical conflict involving the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. enacted bans on Canadian alcohol, dairy and whey products, as well as molasses and sugar processing items, following earlier Canadian retaliatory duties. However, fresh produce remains largely untouched by the current tariff schedule.

Gary Sands, the senior vice president of policy and advocacy for the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, observed a positive structural shift for domestic suppliers. Sands reported that grocers have registered an approximate 20 per cent increase in consumers purchasing Canadian-made items. “I’ve been here for 26 years. I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s definitely a permanent shift,” Sands said.

Ultimately, while the trade dispute introduces short-term friction, retail analysts suggest it may permanently accelerate Canada’s economic diversification away from heavy reliance on U.S. goods.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.