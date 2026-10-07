Canada Trade Surplus Surges to $4,2 Milliards Amid US Tariff Rush

Canada recorded a trade surplus of $4,2 milliards in August, up sharply from $787 millions in July, as Canadian businesses rushed to ship goods south ahead of impending U.S. tariffs. Exports to the United States climbed 8,1 % during the month, pushing the bilateral trade surplus to $11,2 milliards according to data published by Statistique Canada.

August Surge Driven by Tariff Anticipation

The shift in Canada’s trade balance marked the sixth monthly surplus, fueled by a 2,5 % increase in total goods exports to reach $77,9 milliards. Energy product exports rebounded with a 4,7 % gain, marking the first increase in that category since April. Excluding energy, exports still advanced by 1,8 %.

Statistique Canada noted that threats of new tariffs under Section 338 triggered a rush of orders from American buyers seeking to front-run the border duties. Despite months of negotiations between Canadian and American officials, talks failed to yield an agreement. A new wave of tariffs ranging from 50 % took effect on August 22, targeting roughly 5 % of Canadian exports to the United States valued at approximately $28 milliards.

Diverging Trends in Imports and Non-US Markets

While exports accelerated, total imports fell 2 % in August to $73,7 milliards, representing the first decline since January. Imports of motor vehicles and parts dropped significantly by 8,8 %. Imports from the United States specifically decreased by 2,5 %, widening the bilateral surplus from $6,1 milliards in July to $11,2 milliards in August.

Canada’s broader diversification efforts suffered a setback during the same period. Exports to countries other than the United States fell by 8,5 %, erasing most of the 8,2 % gain recorded in July. Total export volumes rose 2,5 % in August, while import volumes declined 1,1 %.

Trade Metric July August Change Total Trade Surplus $787 millions $4,2 milliards +$3,4 milliards U.S. Trade Surplus $6,1 milliards $11,2 milliards +$5,1 milliards Total Exports N/A $77,9 milliards +2,5 % Total Imports N/A $73,7 milliards -2 %

Economic Outlook and Fourth-Quarter Pressures

Katherine Judge, economist at CIBC Bank, indicated in a note to clients that the August export surge is temporary and likely to reverse starting in September. Canada implemented retaliatory tariffs against the United States on September 8, which will likely pull in an influx of imports early in the month. Judge warned that Canada’s trade position could deteriorate with export growth remaining under pressure through the fourth quarter absent a broader trade agreement.

Unlike previous rounds of U.S. duties, the latest American tariffs do not include exemptions under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). However, Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, noted that existing CUSMA exemptions covering other Canadian exports should help limit broader economic fallout. Janzen stated that while the new tariffs will heavily impact directly targeted sectors, more than 80 % of Canadian exports to the United States retain duty-free access under the trade pact.