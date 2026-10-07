Castlevania Belmonts Curse Demo Runs at 60 FPS on Switch 2

Konami tapped composer ASADI to score Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, setting up a fresh soundtrack for the series’ upcoming October 15 release. The title brings the franchise back to 2D action across major platforms, accompanied by a free demo that allows players to transfer save data and unlock hidden secrets.

ASADI Takes the Musical Reins for Belmont’s Curse

As the revival of Konami’s vampire-hunting franchise nears its launch, the publisher announced the composer of the new game as Danny Asadi, known professionally as ASADI. Co-developer Evil Empire pointed to the musician as the only sound crusader it could trust following his previous work composing the soundtrack for Ubisoft’s Rogue Prince of Persia.

As the night falls, a new composition of Bloody Tears fills the night air—a fitting soundtrack for the hunt. We’re thrilled to announce the composer for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, ASADI. ASADI’s formidable skills as a composer and musician have found a perfect match in Castlevania’s musical heritage—new blood revitalises a storied bloodline. We’re looking forward to you all hearing the rest of what the game has to offer. Photo: AltChar Konami

Players eager to sample the audio work can hear the music directly in the playable demo released earlier this month. The score blends with a side-scrolling structure that marks the franchise’s first wholly new entry since 2014. After the classic era, the series languished for years before Netflix’s 2017 animated series—which adapted Castlevania—revived public interest, eventually leading Konami to greenlight this new project.

The title is designed as a side-scrolling Metroidvania that combines elements of classic Metroid with the design philosophies of the 2018 action platformer Dead Cells. The project represents a safe bet by Konami to test the waters with a smaller scope before considering any larger AAA commitments.

Platforms, Editions, and the Switch 2 Hardware Debate

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse launches worldwide on October 15, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Pricing is set at $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Midnight Edition, with regional variations such as Japanese listings setting the Standard Edition at ¥3,850 and the Midnight Edition at ¥4,950.

BST.

The release strategy has drawn scrutiny over hardware compatibility. Kit Ellis, ex-senior PR manager at Nintendo of America, voiced confusion over Konami releasing the title solely for the base Nintendo Switch rather than developing a dedicated version for Nintendo Switch 2.

Photo: Metro.co.uk

The way Konami has handled this game has been a little weird. The game isn’t even coming out on Switch 2. I mean, you can play it on a Switch 2, but this is a Switch 1 game that Konami is releasing. There is no dedicated Switch 2 version. Kit Ellis, ex-senior PR manager at Nintendo of America

While Konami lists the Nintendo Switch version at a target of 30 frames per second, players testing the free demo through backward compatibility discovered that the software runs at a smooth 60 fps on Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

Platform Official Frame Rate Spec Editions Available PlayStation 5 60 fps Standard, Midnight ($39.99) Xbox Series X|S 60 fps Standard, Midnight Steam (PC) 60 fps Standard, Midnight ($39.99) Nintendo Switch 30 fps Standard ($29.99 US), Midnight ($39.99) Nintendo Switch 2 (Backward Compatibility) 60 fps (hands-on discovery) Same Switch software, no separate SKU

Rose Belmont’s Journey and Demo Save Transfers

Developed by Evil Empire with Motion Twin in an advisory role, the game shifts protagonist duties to Rose Belmont. Set in Paris in the year 1499, the story follows Rose as she investigates a city, wielding the iconic Vampire Killer whip alongside an Arcana system that seals defeated bosses into tarot cards for combat customization. Defeating enemies like the boss The Fallen grants Rose the ability to use her whip as a grappling hook.

I Broke Out of Bound in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Demo

The free demo covers the opening chapter of the game and allows players to carry over their progress. Konami specifies that save data transfers to the full release if players keep the save on the same platform. Explorers probing the demo’s Paris sewers can also locate hidden gear like the Cestus gauntlets by using the Arcane Whip to reveal secret anchors in the Sewer Reservoir.