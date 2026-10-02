Canada September Jobs Report to Reveal Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Canada’s September 2026 labour report, slated for release on Friday, will provide the first full monthly reading on the domestic impact of U.S. Section 338 tariffs that took effect on August 22. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) economists estimate that roughly 0.4% of Canada’s GDP and employment rely on U.S. demand for goods currently listed under the trade measures.

Assessing the True Extent of Section 338 Exposure

The U.S. trade action stems from a rarely used authority under the Tariff Act of 1930, injecting fresh legal and economic uncertainty into cross-border supply chains. While the national exposure sits at a modest 0.4%, the localized pain is far more acute. RBC Economics notes that provinces like Quebec, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and Ontario bear heavier export exposure to these specific levies.

Here is why that matters for the broader economy. Employers often delay staff reductions while assessing the permanence of new trade restrictions, meaning early job losses can look deceptively mild. Even so, RBC projects a modest national employment gain of 5,000 jobs for September, keeping the year-to-date trajectory slightly positive.

Navigating Headline Volatility and Core Economic Resilience

Statistics Canada’s recent upward revisions to population estimates complicate standard monthly employment metrics. Analysts emphasize looking past volatile headline swings toward more stable indicators. RBC expects the national unemployment rate to hold steady at 6.4% in September. That reading remains elevated historically, yet sits 0.7 percentage points below levels recorded a year prior.

Domestic momentum continues to cushion the blow from external trade friction. Canada’s third-quarter GDP tracking points to a 2% annualized growth rate, following a solid 3.3% gain in the second quarter. Backed by resilient domestic demand, economists anticipate the jobless rate will drift down to 6.3% by the end of 2026.

Economic Indicator Recent Performance / Projection Context Q3 2026 GDP Growth 2% annualized growth Follows a robust 3.3% gain in Q2, supported by solid domestic demand. September 2026 Job Growth +5,000 (Expected) Reflects a labor market feeling the friction of new U.S. trade measures. Unemployment Rate 6.4% (Expected for Sept) Holds steady, remaining 0.7 percentage points below figures from a year ago. August Merchandise Trade Balance $1.7B Driven by a 1.4% drop in imports outpacing a 0.1% decline in exports.

Trade Balances and Shifting Global Pressures

Trade flows are already shifting under the weight of the new regulatory landscape. RBC projects that Canadian exports dipped 0.1% in August, despite a 4% bump in oil prices during the month. Imports fell more sharply by 1.4%, widening the merchandise trade surplus to $1.7 billion. Analysts are scrutinizing these figures for volatility in shipments targeted by the 50% tariff rate, which likely proved prohibitive for many exporters while triggering a rush of front-loaded shipments earlier in August.

At the same time, broader international trade negotiations face headwinds elsewhere. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that a trade agreement with India is not imminent, dampening hopes raised by recent leader-level communications. India faces potential tariff threats of up to 100% over its continued purchases of Russian crude oil, adding another layer of strain to global supply chains.

The Road Ahead for Canadian Exporters

As Friday’s labor figures approach, the central question is whether affected industries can successfully pivot to alternative foreign markets or domestic buyers. Exporters unable to adapt can access government support programs designed to cushion partial losses. With over 80% of Canada’s total exports entering the United States tariff-free, the fallout from Section 338 remains localized rather than systemic. Yet, for the specific manufacturing and goods-producing sectors caught in the crosshairs, the coming months will test corporate agility in a rapidly fragmenting global trade environment.