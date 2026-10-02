Eric Song Investigates Lymphatic Clearance of Alpha-Synuclein to Slow Disease Spread

Researchers are advancing new therapeutic strategies targeting misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins. The work splits focus between blocking protein uptake in neurons and enhancing lymphatic clearance pathways.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting Misfolded Proteins: Pathology is heavily driven by clumps of misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins that damage nerve cells over time.

Pathology is heavily driven by clumps of misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins that damage nerve cells over time. Dual-Action Approach: While one research arm aims to stop neurons from absorbing these toxic proteins, a separate team investigates how lymphatic vessels drain them out of organs before damage occurs.

While one research arm aims to stop neurons from absorbing these toxic proteins, a separate team investigates how lymphatic vessels drain them out of organs before damage occurs. Accelerating Discovery: These bold, non-incremental experiments are backed by ASAP grants designed to leap past traditional, slow-moving research cycles.

Blocking Neuronal Uptake and Enhancing Lymphatic Clearance

At the center of the initiative is a multi-pronged assault on how neurodegenerative protein waste moves through the body. While Strittmatter’s team works to prevent neurons from taking up misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins, a separate team investigates the drainage side of the equation. Eric Song, MD, PhD, assistant professor of ophthalmology & visual sciences and of immunobiology, leads the effort to understand how lymphatic vessels clear and drain these proteins before they bind to nerve cells.

“Lymphatics are designed to clear metabolic, inflammatory, even protein waste from organs,” Song explains, detailing the biological mechanics of extracellular alpha-synuclein clearance. Helping the lymphatic system clear faulty proteins while simultaneously limiting their uptake by nearby nerve cells offers a viable path to slow or prevent the spread of disease.

Funding Bold Neurodegenerative Experiments

This line of investigation relies on specialized support designed for high-risk, high-reward breakthroughs. Song notes that this backing enables researchers to bypass conventional limitations. “It kind of pushes you to do the big and bold experiments that you won’t be able to do otherwise,” he states. “And that’s where I think, instead of the incremental changes, the big leaps actually happen.”

References

Institutional Research Updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.